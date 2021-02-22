Jury trial begins over the death of Brent Bacon

The body of Brent Bacon was found near a rural road in Waitati, about 30 kilometres north of Dunedin.

A jury trial of the man accused of killing Brent Bacon is beginning in Dunedin.

John Kenneth Collins, 39, allegedly murdered Bacon at a house on Lock St, in the suburb of St Clair on February 4, 2019.

His body – described by police as in an "advanced state of decomposition" – was later found near a rural road in Waitati, about 30 kilometres north of Dunedin.

READ MORE:

* Trial set for man accused of killing Brent Bacon

* Woman connected to decomposed body case pleads guilty to charges

* Susan Burdett murder: Timeline of a long road to justice

* Dunedin homicide: Accused couple deny allegations

* People mover link to Dunedin death

* Property reportedly covered in blood and drag marks as police investigate death



Collins and a woman were later arrested in Rotorua after they were found with Bacon's vehicle, a 1995 Toyota Emina, after a police plea for sightings of the people mover.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Inspectors Shona Low and Steve Wood address media after a homicide in Dunedin in February 2019.

Collins later pleaded not guilty, prompting a jury trial starting in the High Court of Dunedin on Monday.

It is expected to take up to two weeks.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The scene at Lock St in Dunedin after a homicide investigation was launched in February 2019.

Bacon, a father-of-three, was from the Bay of Plenty area.

Aleisha Dawson, an accessory in the killing, remains behind bars.