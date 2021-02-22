Jury trial begins over the death of Brent Bacon
A jury trial of the man accused of killing Brent Bacon is beginning in Dunedin.
John Kenneth Collins, 39, allegedly murdered Bacon at a house on Lock St, in the suburb of St Clair on February 4, 2019.
His body – described by police as in an "advanced state of decomposition" – was later found near a rural road in Waitati, about 30 kilometres north of Dunedin.
Collins and a woman were later arrested in Rotorua after they were found with Bacon's vehicle, a 1995 Toyota Emina, after a police plea for sightings of the people mover.
Collins later pleaded not guilty, prompting a jury trial starting in the High Court of Dunedin on Monday.
It is expected to take up to two weeks.
Bacon, a father-of-three, was from the Bay of Plenty area.
Aleisha Dawson, an accessory in the killing, remains behind bars.
Stuff