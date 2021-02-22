Prominent businessman drugged, sexually assaulted man after meeting at his house, court hears

The businessman is on trial at the High Court in Auckland. He has denied all the charges against him. (File photo)

A man who went to the home of a prominent New Zealander for a business meeting suspects he was drugged before he was sexually assaulted by the man, a court has heard.

The man is one of three who have accused the businessman of indecently assaulting them. All the incidents are alleged to have taken place in the businessman's home; one in late 2000 or early 2001, one in 2008 and another in 2016.

The businessman, who cannot be named due to interim suppression orders, is also charged with two charges of attempting to dissuade a witness – by bribes, corruption and threatening future work opportunities – in an attempt to stop him giving evidence at trial.

The businessman has denied all the charges he faces.

The second complainant to give evidence at the trial in the High Court at Auckland told the jury on Monday he had sent a proposal to the businessman by post in 2008, and had received a phone call about a week later.

On that call, the businessman invited him to a meeting at his house, insisting it had to be that same night as he would be going away afterward, the complainant said.

The man had dinner before leaving his flat, and had his partner drive him to the businessman's house. Once there, he was shown to a sitting room where the businessman mixed him a drink.

The man said he accepted two gin and tonics while the two discussed his proposal. The businessman then said "Oh by the way, you're staying for dinner," the complainant told the court.

"It wasn't a question, it was an instruction."

Later, the complainant started to feel "dizzy", he said.

"I was beginning to feel nauseous. I felt like I was starting to have less control over my body. I didn't feel good. It's not a feeling I've ever felt since."

"It was one of those moments in life where every cell is saying 'it's time to get out, it's time to go'."

The businessman then squeezed his buttock and kissed the back of his neck, the man told the jury.

The complainant said he walked away and searched the house for a phone to call a taxi. The businessman followed but did not help him, he said.

For the defence, David Jones QC asked the complainant about the amount he had drunk during the evening, and why he had agreed to stay for dinner.

"I did everything I could to be polite. I considered it the polite thing to do in the circumstances," the complainant replied.

The business discussion had not been resolved "so probably I thought that might happen over dinner", he said.

Jones said the man had had wine with dinner, and two dinners in the space of two hours.

"Do you think you might have been feeling unwell because you'd stuffed yourself with food?"

The complainant denied that, and said the businessman had had "every opportunity" to spike his drink while mixing it.

He accepted that was a "serious" allegation to make, but denied a suggestion that he had "done nothing" about it afterwards.

"I told my partner, we tell his family, and as time went by I told other people about it.

"When something like this happens to you, you don't necessarily run straight off to the doctor and the police.

"It's taken me years to get to the point where I could do that."

The trial, in front of Justice Geoffrey Venning, continues.