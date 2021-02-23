Kisser's sentence unjust but what Parliament wanted, top court told

Daniel Fitzgerald kissed a woman on Cuba St in Wellington, and struggled with the woman’s friend. (File photo)

A mentally ill man caught in a “catch 22” that kept him in jail, was serving a manifestly unjust sentence imposed under the three strikes law, the Crown concedes.

But in the Supreme Court on Tuesday deputy Solicitor-General Madeleine Laracy​ said a parliamentary majority had agreed with the scheme, with the only “safety valve” being the possibility for parole if a judge allowed it.

But that had not worked for Daniel Clinton Fitzgerald​, 47, who had a history of grabbing women on the street, so when he kissed a woman on Cuba St, Wellington, in December 2016, it was a “third strike” for indecent assault.

Fitzgerald tried to kiss the woman on the lips but, in the struggle with him, she managed to turn her head and the kiss landed on her cheek. He also struggled with the woman’s friend who came to her aid.

READ MORE:

* Severe, unjust sentence for ill man expected to go to highest court

* Sentence goes against man's human rights, but cannot be overturned, says court of appeal

* Court of Appeal ponders 'national conscience' issue in three strikes law case

* Third strike offender avoids non-parole part of punishment



The sentencing judge in the High Court thought the offence was at the lower end of seriousness for indecent assault and by itself would not normally lead to a jail term.

But, under the three-strikes law, Fitzgerald had to be sentenced to the maximum for indecent assault, which was seven years’ jail.

The High Court sentencing judge said he had no choice about the length of the sentence, but granted an exception so Fitzgerald had at least the chance of parole.

Fitzgerald was arrested the night of his offence in late 2016 and has stayed in custody since then. So far he has been declined parole, most recently in June.

The Parole Board said he needed to keep seeing a psychologist, and it wanted an updated report for when the board next saw him in March.

Stuff Three Court of Appeal judges said the seven-year sentence was “manifestly unjust” and grossly disproportionate.

But Fitzgerald was in a “catch 22” that he couldn’t be freed until he had treatment and the treatment for a man with his condition was not available in prison so he couldn’t be freed, the court was told.

Fitzgerald’s lawyers had failed to persuade a High Court judge that he had the option of discharging Fitzgerald without conviction, as a way of avoiding the otherwise automatic sentence that came with a conviction.

An appeal resulted in a split decision of three judges of the Court of Appeal in July 2020.

Although they did not agree on the result, all three agreed that, in the circumstances, the sentence was “manifestly unjust” and grossly disproportionate such as to shock properly informed observers.

“He has ended up in prison for a very long term, in circumstances where he should not be there at all,” the Court of Appeal said.

Two of the judges thought the law prevented a discharge without conviction and their view prevailed. But the third judge would have discharged Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald’s longstanding mental-health problems needed constant care. They did not reach the level of legal insanity but severely compromised his ability to regulate his behaviour, the Court of Appeal said.

Under the three-strikes law, he had been warned of the consequences of reoffending but his mental health condition meant his ability to respond to warnings was materially impaired.

Ross Giblin The woman had been walking on Cuba St, in central Wellington, when Fitzgerald kissed her. (File photo)

His case was appealed to the Supreme Court, which reserved its decision at the end of Tuesday’s hearing.

Laracy faced repeated questions from the five judges, including about the conflict between a grossly disproportionate sentence being imposed under the three-strikes law, and the Bill of Rights Act guarantee not to be subject to disproportionately severe punishment.

The suggestion that Fitzgerald should be discharged without conviction would have gone to the opposite extreme, she said.

One of Fitzgerald’s lawyers, Douglas Ewen​, said if the Sentencing Act containing the three strikes rules was ambiguous it had to be interpreted consistently with the Bill of Rights Act, which would support the granting of a discharge.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Human Rights Commission lawyer Andrew Butler said Fitzgerald should be released as soon as possible. (File photo)

Fitzgerald had schizophrenia that treatment-resistant, and the best medication for him could not be administered in custody.

His condition had become worse in prison, and he needed an order for in-patient treatment, Ewen said.

The Human Rights Commission supported Fitzgerald’s appeal. Its lawyer, Andrew Butler​ said the Bill of Rights Act should be the court’s first consideration and Fitzgerald should be released as soon as possible.

The “third-strikes” law was for serious violent offences. As harrowing and unacceptable as Fitzgerald’s actions had been, they were not serious violent offences, Butler said.