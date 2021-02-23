Invercargill drug dealer tried selling stolen Armani suits

An Invercargill man was jailed for drug offences when he was sentenced in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

Zane Collins, 20, was sentenced to 20 months’ jail in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday, after previously pleading guilty to 30 charges for drugs, assault and receiving property.

Collins admitted seven charges of offering to supply MDMA, five charges of possessing methamphetamine and nine charges of offering to supply methamphetamine, possessing LSD, one charge each of selling and possessing cannabis and four charges of offering to supply ritalin.

The summary of facts says Collins has “close links” to Mongrel Mob members in Southland.

Police found messages showing Collins’ drug dealing on his phone, when they searched his house for an unrelated matter in July last year.

The earliest evidence of drug dealing was from July, 2019, when Collins’ sold an associate an ounce of cannabis for $450.

When police searched Collins’ phone, they found messages that he was trying to sell Giorgio Armani suits to associates.

Collins told an associate that one suit was worth $6420, the other $8040, and then offered to sell them for $120 each, the summary says.

A house on Macmaster St, Invercargill, had been burgled in June, 2020, and $3480 in clothing, watches and electronics were stolen, including three Giorgio Armani suits valued at $1200.

In August, police searched Collins’ house again on an unrelated matter, and found two of the suits in his bedroom, the summary says.

Collins later pleaded guilty to receiving property and two of the suits were to be returned.

On September 1, a few weeks before his 20th birthday, Collins assaulted a man in the exercise yard of the Invercargill Prison.

The “vicious” assault was unprovoked, as Collins used his fists to strike the victim’s face and then kicked him in the head multiple times, the summary says.

Collins pleaded guilty to assault with intent to injure.

In court on Tuesday, defence lawyer Hugo Young said Collins’ had written a letter from prison, and it showed he was addressing his issues.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen said Collins had a number of issues in his childhood that would have affected him greatly.

Collins was at a crossroads, and it was up to him to get a grip on his life, the judge said.

“Other people have done it and so can you,” Judge Brandts-Giesen said.

Collins was given discounts for his youth and guilty pleas and ordered to attend a drug and alcohol programme.

The judge granted leave for Collins to apply for home detention.