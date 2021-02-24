Police guard scene of suspicious garage fire in Queenstown

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Anderson Heights in Queenstown early on Wednesday. (File photo)

Police are guarding the scene of a suspicious garage fire in Queenstown.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Anderson Heights at 2.26am on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said the garage, which was understood to be attached to a row of flats, was well ablaze when three crews from Queenstown arrived.

He said the fire caused moderate damage to the garage, but crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the nearby flats.

READ MORE:

* Two people taken to Nelson Hospital after crash near Richmond

* Person seriously injured in house fire in Port Chalmers, Dunedin

* 'Total loss' of Blenheim home in house fire



They had the fire extinguished shortly before 3am.

Norris said the fire was being treated as suspicious and an investigator had been notified.

A police scene guard was also at the scene just after 7am, he said.

Later on Wednesday morning, two crews from Christchurch central were called to a suspicious blaze at a tyre shop off Linwood Ave.

Norris said the crews found a small fire burning in the shop just after 6am.

The crews had the fire extinguished on arrival and the damage was believed to be minimal.

He said the fire was deemed suspicious and an investigator had been notified, but it was unclear whether they would attend.