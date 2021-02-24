Red Fox Tavern homicide: Defendant admits 'freaking out' and getting rid of sawn-off shotgun

Police officers drive a route the defendants could have taken back in 1987.

One of the men on trial for the alleged murder of Red Fox Tavern publican Chris Bush admitted to police "freaking out” and getting rid of a sawn-off shotgun when questioned months later.

Bush, a 43-year-old father of two, was killed at the tavern in Maramarua, north Waikato, on October 24, 1987.

Thirty years later, in August 2017, Mark Joseph Hoggart, 60, and another man, who has interim name suppression, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

It is alleged they stole more than $36,349.99 from the pub.

The Crown claims two disguised men burst into the Red Fox Tavern and shot Bush dead before tying up three bar workers and absconding with the money.

The police reproduced a fly through of the Red Fox Tavern as it was in 1987.

The Crown claims the man holding a shotgun was the man who can’t be named, while the other man, holding a baseball bat, was Hoggart.

The pair deny the charges and say the police have got the wrong men.

On Wednesday, the court heard how the unnamed defendant, Hoggart and Charlie Ross became persons of interest in the homicide inquiry in January 1988.

Ross was the unnamed defendant’s co-accused in a similar aggravated robbery in the early 1980s, the court heard.

The unnamed defendant was formally interviewed by then-detective sergeant James White at the Napier police station.

Stuff Maramarua publican Chris Bush was fatally shot over Labour weekend in 1987.

White read the transcript of the interview to the court on Wednesday, asking the defendant about his exact movements over the week prior to Labour Weekend.

He told police he'd been in Tauranga, then Cambridge and then Tāupo.

The defendant admitted practising shooting a sawn-off shotgun with Ross and his brother-in-law at a Napier vineyard.

He tells White he thought their modus operandi was the same as the one he’d previously been jailed for with Ross.

“I just freaked out. I went and got the gun, this bag with some plates and paper in it that Charlie had given me...I threw the gun in the sea and then went over to Charlie's," he said.

“I told him cops would be probably turning us over because the Red Fox was like the [Auckland] job," the defendant told police.

When asked by White why he rushed to dispose the gun, the defendant said he was a prohibited person.

“I knew you guys would be turning me and Charlie out,” he said.

White repeatedly told the defendant he had to check his story out.

David Hallett/Stuff Police officers on October 25 1987 after the aggravated robbery.

The following day, the interview continued with White asking for the exact places the defendant was at over Labour Weekend.

“Well, I’m not the offender for this Red Fox Tavern, no way,” the defendant says again.

He tells the officer he doesn't “trust cops”.

The defendant tells White he arrived back to the Napier vineyard in the early hours of October 25 and his father and brother-in-law were listening to the radio about the Red Fox Tavern.

“Well there are a lot of strange occurrences. You have possession of a shotgun five days before the robbery. You were up in that area, you can’t account for a vital 24 hour period. So we have to start thinking you were involved," White says.

The defendant again denied any involvement, laughing and shaking his head.

But he admitted being in Ngaruawahia over Labour weekend with Hoggart

Earlier on Wednesday, Inspector Regan Tamihere told the court how in April 2018, he and a colleague were tasked with driving the potential routes the defendants took on October 24, 1987 from the pub to Ngaruwahia and then to Napier.

The trial continues.