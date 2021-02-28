We can't pretend that we can arrest our way to success with methamphetamine

OPINION: After 45 years knocking around the criminal justice scene in New Zealand it is hard not to be shocked at the meteoric rise in methamphetamine use, and the devastating effect that it has had on our population.

We had seen a similar phenomenon with cannabis in the early ‘70s when possessory charges had gone from fewer than 200 in 1972 to more than 100,000 three years later, sparking new legislation. Poorly conceived, this legislation almost promoted criminal drug activity than controlled it, and really, has never controlled it.

I had worked for 24 years in the police up to 1999, in cities and country stations, where meth use is rife now, but had never seen it on the street. Pseudoephedrine was freely available over the counter and Kiwi cooks were quickly onto the opportunity, making meth using similar talents to what we had seen with the No. 8 wire mentality that had given us ‘home-bake heroin’ 10 to 15 years earlier.

In Taranaki we heard about ‘clan labs’ being discovered and the odd sign of use, but not much at all before the end of the 1990s, when I left the police. But it soon went mad, and we knew there was a tidal wave of trouble coming.

We had many calls for a rapid escalation of enforcement, from social sector to first responders. The courts were dealing with violent offending like they had never seen before, and frequently from people who had never exhibited violent behaviours previously.

READ MORE:

* Guns, drugs and cash seized in two south Auckland police raids

* Auckland police seize guns, meth, and $1m in cash, gold and bitcoin, arrest 11

* Police say gangs behind run of Invercargill shootings



Drug importations skyrocketed. Organised crime activity heightened, and cannabis started dropping out of the scene as meth had bigger profits and was less detectable in the workplace, so the market was broad. Being water soluble, it quickly passes from the system while the traces of cannabis use can last days or weeks.

In 2007 I spoke to the Deputy Chief of Police in Calgary, Canada, about crime trends in New Zealand, and he expressed shock at the rapid rise of meth use in New Zealand and wondered how we could counter it. North America’s ‘hard drug’ problem was largely heroin and cocaine, which were known problems. Calgary is very happy that meth is only about 15 per cent of the serious drug market.

Ours at that time was rapidly growing to more than 70 per cent, and it was more difficult to find other drugs we were more knowledgeable about and could respond, let alone get ahead of.

Kevin Stent Chester Borrows is a member of the Parole Board.

In 2020 we know a lot more about methamphetamine, and we have seen the drug become endemic in our society. Many people would know where to obtain it and have a good idea of who in their circle uses, but many would not.

There are self-report studies that indicate New Zealand has about 35,000 regular users. While we see evidence through our court system daily, there are many users who control use and do not come to notice. But like alcohol and cannabis the devastation done to the rest is evident, and long-lasting. The effect on relationships, and particularly women and children, the most graphic.

Members of the New Zealand Parole Board see these effects on every occasion they sit in prisons. Social and community workers see the effect on neighbourhoods and families is patent. Everything is ramped up.

Those who offended occasionally and mildly are often now offending radically, violently, and frequently. The landscape has changed and so rapidly we do not have the therapeutic responses to cope adequately. While it is politically attractive to pretend we can arrest our way to success with methamphetamine, we need to see the same passion for providing rehabilitation, understanding, and pre-emptive strategies across society to try and turn the tap off in this burgeoning trade.

Chester Borrows is a former police officer, and served as Courts Minister in the Key government. He currently sits on the Parole Board.