Serial shoplifter back behind bars after stealing while on home detention

A shoplifter has been remanded in custody for sentencing after pleading guilty in the New Plymouth District Court to offending while serving a sentence of home detention. (file photo)

A Taranaki serial shoplifter’s sticky fingers have landed her back behind bars just weeks after she was released on home detention.

Amy Margaret Honeybun appeared before Judge Tony Greig in the New Plymouth District Court on February 25, facing one charge of shoplifting and three of breaching her home detention conditions.

One charge of breaching her home detention conditions was withdrawn and the 32-year-old mother of one pleaded guilty to the remaining charges.

Judge Greig entered convictions and remanded Honeybun in custody to reappear for sentencing on March 31.

The police summary of facts stated Honeybun, who was serving a sentence of home detention, went to Merrilands Lotto and Post on Mangorei Rd about 5.20pm on February 17.

She took a pair of earrings and a necklace, a total value of $52.99, and concealed them in her purse before leaving the store without paying for the items.

Police arrested Honeybun three days later, but she offered no explanation for her actions. The stolen items were not recovered.

Honeybun had almost no criminal history until she went on a nine-month shoplifting spree starting one year ago, in March, which only came to an end when she was arrested and remanded in custody in January 2021.

Her haul of stolen goods included high-end items like tools and socket sets, sometimes valued at nearly $3000 at a time.

On January 28, Judge Greig sentenced Honeybun, who even took her one-year-old child with her on a stealing spree, to nine months’ home detention on a raft of charges including shoplifting, theft, wilful trespass and driving while suspended.

“At your age with a young child, it's the best outcome,” he said.

Judge Greig noted the pattern of offending suggested a drug problem in the police’s view but also conceded there was an element of kleptomania – the recurrent urge to steal.

At the time, Greig turned down an application by Stuff to photograph Honeybun and advised her of his decision in open court.

“I take the view that the future victims and wider public interest lies in stopping Ms Honeybun stealing altogether and that, until the cause of her stealing is better established things which might impede her rehabilitation, such as having her photograph prominently displayed in the media, should be treated cautiously,” he stated in a minute to the media.