Cricket bat killing: Murder or self-defence?

John Kenneth Collins in the High Court of Dunedin.

Murder-accused John Collins hit Brent Bacon with a cricket bat until it broke, then changed his story to explain the bloodied crime scene, a jury has heard.

The 39-year-old denies murdering Bacon, 45, claiming it was self-defence.

There was no dispute that Collins killed Bacon before dumping his body in a remote location, defence counsel Len Andersen QC said.

But what was in dispute was what happened in the living room of Collins’ Dunedin home on the night of February 4, 2019,

The self-defence claim was earlier rejected by the Crown, which summed up its case in the High Court of Dunedin on Monday.

“Mr Bacon's head tells you everything you need to know,” Crown prosecutor Richard Smith told the jury.

Half of Bacon's skull was smashed in the assault, with 30 remnants found inside his head after his badly decomposed body was forensically analysed several weeks after his death.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Inspectors Shona Low and Steve Wood address media after a homicide in Dunedin in February 2019.

Bacon's extensive injuries were caused by repeated blows, and people weren't given a “blank cheque” for the force they used when claiming self-defence, Smith said.

Collins hit Bacon – potentially four times or more –with a cricket bat, but claimed that was not his intention.

“How could that be reasonable force,” Smith asked of the assault, which left the bat broken.

That, coupled with Collins having no injuries, effectively ruled out his self-defence claim, Smith said.

But Andersen said there were two sides to Brent, who had a violent background, and his “druggie” side was present the night he died.

Supplied/Givealittle Brent Bacon died in a Lock St home, in the Dunedin suburb of St Clair on February 4, 2019.

Andersen said Bacon was agitated and paranoid the night of his death, and came at Collins armed with a pair of scissors.

The scissors were found at the scene but were never tested.

“You can’t discount that possibility,” Andersen told the jury.

Collins struck Bacon with the object closest to him – a cricket bat – but Bacon threatened him again, so Collins struck again, Andersen said.

Collins later tried to clean up the crime scene, but left the cricket bat behind before dumping Bacon’s body near a rural road about 30 kilometres north of Dunedin.

Bacon had defensive injuries to his hands, and even left a bloodied print on the bat, Smith said.

In Collins’ police interview, he claimed Bacon charged at him with closed fists, but later said the victim charged at him with scissors and said: “I’m going to f...ing kill you.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The scene at Lock St, St Clair, after a homicide investigation was launched.

He also changed crucial elements of story regarding how he swung the cricket bat, which was “simply not plausible”, Smith said.

Collins later dismissed the police interview as a “meth-fuelled rant”.

Smith noted Collins conceded throughout the interview that he was “f...ed”.

But Andersen said Collins expressed surprise in his police interview that it was a murder inquiry.

Collins maintained Bacon was dumped in two sleeping bags – but he was found in one – which was another example of drug-addled thinking, Andersen said.

Collins took the stand in his defence during the five-day trial, but Smith alleged his comments appeared well-rehearsed.

Smith told the jury the Crown did not need to prove Collins’ motive, but nevertheless there were potential motives for Collins to kill Bacon.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The road where Brent Bacon’s body was found north of Dunedin.

Collins was addicted to methamphetamine, and was possibly agitated about Bacon refusing to drive him to Balclutha to source the drug.

Bacon, unlike Collins, had employment and money, and the accused took his cash to buy drugs as he fled north with his wife.

But Andersen questioned why his client would kill a man for just $100.

Smith said the only time Collins showed any emotion was during a police interview regarding a man who once made lewd comments about his wife, Aleisha Dawson.

Collins was also irritated by Bacon, and had previously threatened to beat him up over comments made about Dawson.

Smith earlier told the jury that Bacon's drug use was not relevant, nor was his conviction for domestic violence.

Justice Jan-Marie Doogue will sum-up the case on Tuesday, before the jury retires to deliberate its verdict.