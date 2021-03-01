Dilworth School: Duo charged with sexual offending remanded to appear at High Court

A number of former Dilworth School students have come forward alleging they were victims of sexual abuse.

Two men arrested for alleged indecency towards students at Auckland’s Dilworth School will next have their case called at the High Court at Auckland.

The 70-year-old Palmerston North man and 71-year-old Levin man were charged with alleged historical sexual offences last week.

The pair were set to appear in front of Judge David Sharp and Judge Belinda Sellars at Auckland District Court on Monday, however their attendance was excused.

Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry said he would apply for the charges to be joined to an existing High Court matter where four men are set to go to trial for similar alleged offending.

The two men were granted interim name suppression and remanded on bail to appear on March 17 at the High Court.

According to charge sheets seen by Stuff, the alleged offending by the 70-year-old Palmerston North man is said to have occurred in the early 1970s in Auckland and Christchurch, against three boys under the age of 16.

The Levin man is charged with three counts of indecent assault against two different complainants.

Operation Beverly

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said more than 100 former students had complained of alleged sexual abuse while attending the school, since Operation Beverly was announced in September.

Police made the latest arrests after a large volume of calls were made by members of the public to investigators.

The all-boys boarding school, in Epsom, was pushed into the spotlight as charges of alleged historical sexual offending came to light last year.

The alleged offending occurred as far back as the 1970s and as recently as the early 2000s.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dilworth is an all-boys school based in Epsom.

To date, a total of nine men in their 60s and 70s have been charged with a number of sex and drugs charges, including alleged sexual violation, indecent assault, sexual exploitation and supplying drugs.

Former deputy headmaster Ian Robert Wilson has pleaded guilty to a string of charges, while former Scout master Richard Charles Galloway died of cancer in November, before he could face his charges, which he had denied.

The other men deny the charges and are set to go on trial.

Anyone with information can contact the Operation Beverly team on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@Police.govt.nz.