Repeat drink driver six times over limit told police she'd had one beer

Amanda Murphy told police she’d consumed a single 8 per cent alcohol beer when she blew six times over the legal limit. (File photo)

A recidivist drink driver who told police she’d had one beer was almost six times over the limit when she was stopped at a Nelson checkpoint.

Amanda Kim Gabrielle Murphy, 42, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while disqualified and one charge of driving with excess breath alcohol at the Nelson District Court on Monday.

The court heard that Murphy had five previous charges for drink-driving, the most recent from June 2020 when she was suspended for eight months. She also has two previous charges for driving while disqualified.

The summary of facts outlined that on January 5, 2021 Murphy was the driver of a vehicle that was stopped at a checkpoint on Maitai Valley Rd.

Murphy told officers she had consumed one 8 per cent beer, the court heard. However, she registered 1488 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath, almost six times the legal limit of 250mcg.

Murphy’s defence lawyer Mark Dollimore told the court she had been to the doctor to seek help, and a drug and alcohol report had been ordered ahead of her sentencing on April 30.

Judge David Ruth remanded Murphy on bail, on the condition she did not drive any motor vehicle.