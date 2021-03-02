Experienced Southland farmer admits ill-treating animals

A Southland farmer admitted ill-treating animals when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

Dead animals were found scattered on Bevan Scott Tait’s Southland farm and hundreds of his emaciated sheep had to be put down.

The experienced Southland farmer admitted ill-treating animals when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

On Tait’s Tussock Creek farm in April 2019, Ministry for Primary Industries inspectors found at least 18 dead sheep in various stages of decomposition, some showed signs of prolonged starvation and several were flyblown, with two years of wool and full length tails.

Inspectors issued notices of direction, but Tait did not comply and during two days in August 2019, 226 sheep and three lambs were euthanised because of sever emaciation, a court summary of facts says.

Tait, 51, pleaded guilty to eight charges of ill-treatment of animals and representative charges of failing to treat animals, failing to provide proper and sufficient food to a mob of sheep and a charge of wilful ill-treatment of animals.

Tait has previously been prosecuted and convicted on charges of reckless ill-treatment.

Defence lawyer Tanya McCullum said there were concerns for Tait’s mental health.

MPI animal welfare inspectors went to Tait's farm on April 3, 2019, in response to a complaint, the summary says.

A large mob of sheep were found locked into a paddock with very low pasture cover and the 18 decomposing sheep carcasses were found.

Dozens of sheep, some which had at least two years of wool and full length tails, showed signs of being flyblown.

Tait admitted there had been no regular drenching.

He accepted he was only checking stock once a week.

Tait was given 24 hours to crutch and treat those 36 for flystrike and told to do the same for about 200 sheep at risk of flystrike.

Tait declined to answer questions about feed management but acknowledged possible feed shortage and the need for supplementary feed, the summary says.

Tait admitted he did not use a vet service, nor buy antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs, had no drench plans or flystrike prevention programme.

On May 3, 2019, after another complaint, MPI went to Tait’s farm and found a dead ram, a dead lamb and 10 more decomposing sheep carcasses.

MPI employed a farm consultant, who made a number of recommendations later that month including that de-stocking “must happen immediately”.

In July several members of the public made complaints.

That month, MPI euthanised three recumbent ewes and “there were many dead sheep and lambs scattered around the property,” the summary says.

Tait was given specific instructions to feed his animals on July 23, 2019.

MPI did a follow up about a month later.

They found 130 dead lambs, six dead calves and that Tait had not done many of the things he was told to.

Tait was ordered to de-stock and he did not.

MPI went in to muster and asses the sheep and 229 sheep and lambs were euthanised over two days.

He was expected to be sentenced on May 23.