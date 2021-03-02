Ex-govt worker who planted camera in changing room files appeal to Supreme Court

The High Court and Court of Appeal dismissed his application for continued name suppression.

The former senior government worker who planted a video camera in a gym bathroom and filmed people showering has filed a last-minute appeal to the Supreme Court to try to keep his name a secret.

The man was originally discharged without conviction and granted permanent name suppression after pleading guilty to a representative charge of intentionally making an intimate visual recording.

He was set to lose name suppression on Tuesday after the Court of Appeal dismissed his bid in February, but ruled the man could not be named until March 2 in order to allow his lawyer, Ron Mansfield, time to lodge an appeal with the Supreme Court.

Mansfield and the Supreme Court confirmed to Stuff an appeal had been filed and the Court of Appeal ordered for suppression to continue.

The police originally appealed the District Court decision to the High Court at Auckland, where in October 2020, Justice Simon Moore convicted the man and ruled he would lose name suppression.

However, the man went to the Court of Appeal, seeking to reinstate his name suppression and overturn his conviction. They also dismissed his application.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Ron Mansfield, the man’s lawyer, filed an appeal to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Six video recordings were recovered and nearly 40,000 still images were found.

One of the victims said she felt sickened after she learned she was filmed naked in a place where she was expected to be safe.

The man held a senior position at a government agency at the time of the offending.

Mansfield appealed the case to the Court of Appeal, saying the summary of facts was incorrect.

Mansfield said his client was a first-time offender who has had a chronic addiction to pornography following an adverse medical diagnosis.

The matter should have been sent back to the district court for sentencing, Mansfield said.

However, the Court of Appeal’s decision, released on Tuesday, said Justice Moore’s decision to enter a conviction, rather than refer the matter back to the district court, was appropriate.

“As serious offending, it is a matter that should not be hidden by the lack of a conviction.”

The Court of Appeal also said Justice Moore’s decision to deny the man permanent name suppression was also correct.

“Justice Moore was of the view that knowledge of the fact a high-ranking public servant had committed this type of offending was clearly in the public interest.”