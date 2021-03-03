Nelson man takes no prisoners, biting and throwing faeces at police

Police had their hands full when they tried to move Fabian Bull to and from the cells at the Nelson Police Station.

A Nelson man arrested by police bit, threw faeces at, and attempted to crush the testicles of a police officer while being transported to and from the cells.

Fabian Christian Andrew Bull​, 43, appeared at the Nelson District Court via audiovisual link from Christchurch Prison on Tuesday, on multiple charges including burglary, car offences, and assault.

Bull pleaded guilty to the charges, accepting a sentence indication from Judge David Ruth put forward at an earlier appearance in February.

According to the police summary of facts, throughout October and November 2020, Bull had been charged with committing a range of offences, the most serious of which was a burglary where he broke into a house to steal a $1000 bicycle.

Bull was arrested on December 27 after breaking his bail conditions, and after trying to run away from police was put into custody.

Two days later, while being escorted to a cell at the Nelson Police Station, Bull had to be restrained after kicking a police officer – who he then bit while being held.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff The assault happened after Bull had been brought into custody at the Nelson Police Station in December.

After being placed in the cell, he proceeded to defecate on the floor and threw handfuls of faeces at another constable, who was standing outside.

The constable and two other officers in the vicinity had to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

At about 6.30am the next day, Bull was due to be moved from his cell and placed in a prison escort truck.

As officers arrived to remove Bull, they found he had defecated and urinated on the floor of his cell, which he had then smeared across the walls, window and door.

Refusing to leave the cell, he had to be restrained by police officers and a struggle ensued.

Bull then reached out and grabbed hold of one constable’s testicles, yelling “I will crush your balls and make sure you can't have any more kids".

Another constable managed to break Bull’s grip, and they managed to wrestle him to the floor of the cell.

In the process, Bull managed to bite both constables, one at the base of the index finger and the inside of the left wrist.

Both bites drew blood and left small puncture wounds.

Judge Ruth convicted Bull of the charges, and remanded him in custody for sentence on May 4.