Police dogs carried to safety after fleeing driver crashed into police car

A Dunedin dog handler removes two dogs from a damaged police vehicle after a fleeing driver damaged multiple vehicles.

Two police dogs were carried over broken glass by their handler after a fleeing driver smashed into multiple cars, leaving glass strewn across the road.

Police received multiple reports of a driver crashing into several vehicles at Pak ’n Save in Dunedin about 1pm on Wednesday.

The driver fled the scene, but officers spotted him in a stolen vehicle after he crashed into more parked cars.

The vehicle, which was understood to have been stolen from a workshop, was blocked in a driveway off Middleton Rd by two police vehicles, but the driver reversed into a police dog van and escaped.

READ MORE:

* Man having seizures after taking ecstasy flees hospital with drip in arm

* Police dog handler and two motorists seriously injured in south Auckland chase

* Police chase into Dunedin on SH1 after driver from Oamaru eludes police



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A police dog is carried away from a damaged vehicle surrounded by broken glass.

The driver was stopped on nearby Easther Cres, in the suburb of Kew, and taken into custody.

Two police vehicles were damaged in the incident, as well as a late model four-wheel-drive.

A police dog handler was seen cradling two dogs as he carried them over broken glass and put them into an undamaged police vehicle.

One of the dogs had to be assessed after the vehicle it was in was rammed by the offender.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A Dunedin police officer inspects the damage after a fleeing driver crashed into several vehicles.

The dog’s injuries did not appear to be serious, a police spokeswoman said.

The road was cordoned off while the damaged vehicles and debris were removed.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was charged with reckless driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and failing to stop when followed.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.