Crown alleges murder accused killed woman in a 'jealous rage'

Azalia Wilson and her daughter, Kiara. Wilson was found dead in Invercargill in November, 2019.

A Crown Prosecutor alleges an Invercargill man beat his partner to death in a “jealous rage”.

Samuel Moses Samson has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Azalia Wilson, who was found dead at the Bavarian Motel, Waikiwi, on November 17, 2019.

The jury trial in the High Court at Invercargill began on Monday before Justice Gerald Nation.

Crown prosecutor Mary-Jane Thomas, in her opening address, said Samson beat Wilson to death in a jealousy fuelled rage.

READ MORE:

* Man, 61, gets stuck after climbing crane in Invercargill CBD

* Winton motorcycle burglars yet to be sentenced

* Man admits false 111 call in Southland



She died some time between 1.40am and 3am, after Samson returned to the motel after being at a party and then an Invercargill bar, Thomas said.

“This young woman was just beaten to death ... extensive blunt force injuries to head and face, repeated blows,” Thomas told the court.

Wilson’s injuries included a brain bleed, fractured eye socket, nose and jaw.

“... her face was subject to significant injury. Injuries were consistent with strangling, not just one type of violent action,” Thomas said.

Wilson was at the motel with her and Samson’s daughter, where the three had been staying.

There was no indication the party was anything other than a normal “nice” Southland party, and CCTV footage showed Samson got a taxi to the motel from the bar, Thomas said.

Stuff Samuel Moses Samson who is on trial in the High Court at Invercargill.

The taxi stopped at Night ‘n Day, and the jury needed to wait to hear the taxi driver describe how this young man was acting before what happened in the motel, Thomas said.

Just before 3am, Samson called a woman who went and picked him up from the motel, Thomas said.

They drove to Fosbender Park and Oreti Beach to ditch items that could link Samson to the motel room, Thomas said.

The woman has name suppression.

Supplied Police released this image of Samuel Samson in 2019.

On Oreti Beach police found a knife from the motel and then in the motel, found a matching broken piece of the knife handle, Thomas said.

The motel room key was also recovered at the beach.

In the boot of the woman’s car, there was a basket of clothes including shoes, one of which had blood and Wilson’s DNA on it, Thomas said.

Samson went to Christchurch and then handed himself in to police about two days later.

Everything Thomas said in her opening address had to be proven, she reminded the jury.

Defence lawyer Judith Ablett-Kerr, QC, in her opening address, said the jury must keep an open mind, not make any assumptions and reminded them Samson had pleaded not guilty.

“There are dreadful injuries to this young woman. I’m asking you [jury] to put the emotion to one side, emotion that might prejudice you to the defendant,” Ablett-Kerr said.

“Emotion is the enemy of good justice.”

The burden of proof rested on the Crown, Abblett-Kerr said.

The jury must be independent and listen to the evidence from the witness box, she said.

Three witnesses would give evidence who were central to the defence case, Ablett-Kerr said.

The crown is set to call 63 witnesses in the trial, which is expected to go for three weeks.

Stuff reported at the time of the incident that Wilson, 22, had given birth to her first child a few months before she was found dead.