Convicted fraudster spared from deportation due to family hardships

A man who defrauded jobseekers in New Zealand has been spared from deportation because of the pressure it would put on him and his family.

The man, a New Zealand resident, faced deportation back to India after being found guilty of two counts of fraud – one in which he coaxed prospective employees of his company into giving him thousands in cash in exchange for a job, and the other from hiring, then flogging $95,000 of camera equipment.

Because his offending occurred within five years of being granted residency, he faced deportation along with his wife, who was on a visitors visa, and their two young daughters.

The man appealed the notice to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal, where he spoke of the hardships his family would face should they be sent back to India.

The tribunal’s recently-released decision shows the man, identified only as KB, had gone as far as speaking with Oranga Tamariki about adopting his daughters to a New Zealand family, so they would not have to grow up in India.

In its ruling, the tribunal found there were “exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian nature” to grant the man a reprieve.

It cited the lack of support and living circumstances the family would face in India, the parents’ symptoms of depression and anxiety, and the best interests of their two young daughters.

After arriving in New Zealand in 2010, getting a diploma in information technology and eventually gaining residency as a skilled worker, KB fell into debt, the tribunal heard.

He ended up owing money for loans which were sent back to India to support his parents.

Along with two others, KB set up a company in July 2015 where the three men promised jobs to a slew of applicants if they paid the company thousands in cash.

But the jobs didn’t exist and when the employees eventually came to start their jobs, they found the company gone.

In November that same year, the man hired $95,000 worth of camera gear which he failed to return. He then claimed it had been in luggage he lost travelling overseas.

He later changed his story and said an associate had lost the gear.

The man was sentenced to six months community detention and ordered to pay $21,375 in reparations, at a rate of $50 a week.

KB spoke of how his family in India had disowned him and as such he would not be able to provide his daughters with a decent life.

The man said deportation would have put his family under severe hardship.

His parents were already upset his marriage had produced only daughters, and they cut contact with him when he told them of his offending and possible deportation.

KB and his wife said while they knew their daughters could return to New Zealand once they were older, “the ‘main base’ for their lives would have been destroyed”.

The eldest girl, who is 3-and-a-half, suffers from asthma and her parents didn't believe they would be able to afford medical care for her back in India.

The Tribunal noted KB’s offending occurred over five years ago, and there was no record of him offending since.

It suspended KB’s liability for deportation for three years, subject to him keeping his criminal record clean for that time.