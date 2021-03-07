Driveway altercation puts man in hospital with facial injury

The incident happened in the King Country town of Te Kūiti early on Saturday morning (file photo).

A man who showed up uninvited at a Te Kūiti home allegedly put one of the occupants in hospital with a facial injury.

He’s been charged in relation to an “incident" in the driveway of the King Country home on Saturday morning, Senior Sergeant Craig Singer of the Waikato District Command Centre said.

“One of the occupants received a reasonably significant laceration to their face.”

Police were called to a house on the northeastern side of the town not long before 8am on Saturday, where a man had been injured.

St John took one patient to Waikato Hospital in serious condition.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday.

He is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, Singer said.