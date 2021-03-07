Dozens of boy racers cop $750 fines in Christchurch

Police issued over 260 infringement notices over the weekend during an operation targeting anti-social road behaviour.

Dozens of boy racers were issued $750 infringement notices after up to 100 motorists led police on a late-night game of cat and mouse across Christchurch.

Canterbury police ran a focused operation targeting anti-social road behaviour in Christchurch over the weekend, with large numbers expected as part of a car show which was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

On Saturday evening, police saw more than 100 cars, many with about four people in them, parked on Blenheim Rd near a car wash after the group had travelled along the four avenues bordering central Christchurch.

The group dispersed as police arrived and were then seen again at other spots across the city including the Mitre10 car park in Ferrymead, and on Parkhouse Rd in Wigram, each time leaving as soon as police arrived.

READ MORE:

* Boy racers 'better behaved than locals' says region's highway boss

* Police order Aves Invasion organiser off the road for 12 hours in Christchurch

* Leave us alone or no talks, boy racers say.



Sergeant Greg Hume, who is part of the anti-social road user team, said police then received reports of illegal street and drag racing from residents on Chattertons Rd, Templeton about 3am on Sunday.

The area is a popular spot for boy racers, who in previous years have caused significant damage to the road with up to 200 cars in attendance.

On arrival, police found up to 80 cars, with some drivers heading off on West Coast Rd, while the rest continued on Chattertons Rd which is a designated restricted area.

Police then set up a checkpoint at the end of the road at the intersection of Pound Rd where the vehicle and driver licences were checked and each of the 39 drivers was issued a $750 infringement notice for entering the restricted area.

“While we appreciate there are car enthusiasts who meet up and socialise without engaging in illegal activity, we want those who disregard the law and the communities they are affecting to know we will target this behaviour,” Hume said.

Police issued over 260 infringement notices over the weekend during the operation, with five drivers caught with excess breath alcohol, eight cars removed from the road for compliance issues and eight driver licence suspensions for excess speed.