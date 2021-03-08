Man accused of Waikato axe murder used both blunt side and blade, court hears

A small-town street fight escalated to a man being killed with an axe, a court has heard.

Rydell Tuaupiki Martin, 27, is accused of the fatal woodsplitter axe blow on Phillip Macpherson after what started out as “one-outs” in the street of a small north Waikato settlement.

Macpherson's wound was described as "pissing blood" and he died in the north Waikato settlement of Pukemiro the night of the incident on March 1, 2019.

Martin is on trial for murder at the High Court in Hamilton.

He admits delivering the fatal axe blow but says he's guilty of manslaughter, his defence counsel Philip Morgan QC said.

The first blows were with the blunt side of the axe, Crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann said, but Martin then delivered the fatal blow with the blade “very tellingly as far as what was going on in his mind is concerned”.

Tom Lee/Stuff Emergency services were called to the Waikato settlement of Pukemiro, but Phillip Macpherson was declared dead.

The Crown says he repeatedly struck Macpherson with intent to kill, or at least knowing the injuries could be fatal and consciously taking the risk.

The fatal blow, to Macpherson's right leg, severed an artery, prosecutor Rebecca Mann said.

But the jury will have to consider what really happened in this shocking event, Morgan said.

People affected by it will make errors when they retell events, he said.

"Some people were at a distance, it was in the dark, lit only by lights. It was over very quickly."

The defence says some witnesses are just not telling the truth, he said.

Martin is also accused of assault, as he hit another man - his cousin - with the axe in the fray.

There's been mention of small-town bad blood, the court heard, and allegations about a stolen chainsaw, but it's not yet clear why the fatal altercation started.

The two groups involved had encountered each other earlier in the day, Mann said.

And Martin wasn't the only one acting aggressively in the lead-up to the fatal fight.

"The missing chainsaw and accusations made about it have obviously brought out a level of emotion in a number of people present."

The evening of the incident, Macpherson had a few drinks with friends and then carried on to another house.

Macpherson's friends later heard yelling and screaming in the street and thought he was in trouble.

They knew Macpherson had been involved in "altercations" with people in the township before, Jonothan​ Shand said in the witness box.

Shand and another friend, Shaun Matangi, went down the road in search of Macpherson.

Shand had a woodsplitter - which was later used on Macpherson - and a vacuum cleaner pipe for self-defence.

"It was a stupid decision," Shand said.

"How do you feel looking back on the decision now?" Mann asked.

"I feel like a piece of s...," Shand replied.

They didn't find Macpherson, but came across a group of young men, including some they'd seen earlier in the day.

The group yelled abuse at Shand's then partner – Macpherson's sister - when she drove through and aggressively asked about the weapons when they spotted Shand, he told the court.

There was some tension before Macpherson appeared, walking down the hill, and passing Matangi, who thought things had cooled down and was heading back to the house.

According to Matangi, Macpherson was yelling about the men hitting his sister’s car with the vacuum pipe.

Macpherson started a "one-out" with a man at the scene, Martin's cousin.

He and his friends thought that man’s family were likely responsible for the chainsaw theft, according to the Crown case.

Shand, who was watching the fight, protested when a third man joined in, saying it was unfair to Macpherson.

But he was jumped from behind and had the axe taken off him, he said.

Macpherson had no chance to retreat as Martin swung at him, according to the Crown case.

Martin used both the blunt side of the axe and the blade, Mann said, and appeared to be preparing a king hit when someone took the woodsplitter off him.

Macpherson looked lifeless by the time Shand got back after seeking help at the house, he told the court.

He drove Macpherson back home and tied a hoodie around his leg "because blood was pissing out".

Friends, family, and emergency serviced all tried to resuscitate him, but he was declared dead just after 10pm.

The jury trial continues before Justice Mary Peters, and is set down for two weeks.