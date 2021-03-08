Judge abused, police called 'muppets' as man faces drug and gun charges

Two patched members of the Headhunters MC gang and two gang prospects were arrested during a raid in central Christchurch on Sunday. (File photo)

A district court judge was met by “a volley of expletives” during the appearance of one of the men arrested after police uncovered two firearms, methamphetamine and cannabis at a central Christchurch property.

James Brodie Young, 47, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday via video link before Judge Tom Gilbert.

Police were on alert on Sunday after receiving several complaints about two late-model Mercedes cars allegedly driving dangerously and speeding, Canterbury metro commander Superintendent Lane Todd said.

One of the vehicles was seen in Tarras in Central Otago but the driver failed to stop when signalled to do so.

Todd said police had information to suggest both vehicles were travelling to Picton and police throughout the South Island searched for the cars.

Both vehicles were found at a property on Bealey Ave in central Christchurch about 11.30pm on Sunday.

Police searched the property and found two firearms, and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Police said two patched members of the Headhunters MC gang and two gang prospects were arrested.

A duty lawyer told the court Young had refused to engage with her, and she was unable to take instructions from him.

When asked by Judge Gilbert why he was not willing to speak to lawyer, Young burst into what the judge described as “a volley of expletives and general abuse”.

He said he did not “know what was going on”, was being held against his will, and had “not consented to being in custody”. Young called police “muppets” and denied the charges against him.

He then kicked and banged the door of the video-link booth, at which point the judge asked that the video stream be cut.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Two patched Headhunter MC gang members and two prospects will appear in the Christchurch District Court over the coming days.

One of the prospects, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, failure to comply with conditions of a protection order and failure to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

He was set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday afternoon.

The other two men who were arrested were scheduled to appear on Wednesday: a 33-year-old man charged with possession of cannabis, and a 37-year-old man charged with obstructing police.

Further charges were being considered and both vehicles had been impounded, Todd said.

“The actions of these drivers caused considerable concern for members of the community prompting them to get in touch with police.

“Our staff worked diligently to locate these vehicles and their occupants, and we are pleased with the outcome,” he said.