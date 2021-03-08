Person seriously injured by knife-wielding offender

Police cordon off a housing complex on Ensors Rd, Christchurch, after a person was stabbed and another was robbed.

Armed police are surrounding a house in Christchurch after a person was stabbed and another was robbed at knife-point.

Police responded to reports of a robbery on Ensors Rd, Waltham, about 4pm on Monday.

A person was threatened with a knife and their phone was taken.

Shortly after, police received a second report of an assault on Isabella Place, where one person was stabbed and seriously injured, a police spokeswoman said.

The injured person was taken to Christchurch Hospital, a St John spokesman said.

The police spokeswoman said they were making inquiries​ to find and arrest the alleged offender.

She refused to say if armed police had been called out, but Stuff has seen armed police at the Mackenzie Courts housing complex on Ensors Rd, along with several officers wearing black tactical gear, at least a dozen police vehicles, and a police dog unit.

The complex had been cordoned off and a person could be heard shouting from inside. More shouting and what sounded like glass shattering at the back of the house was heard just before 6pm.

A bystander told Stuff they did not think the man lived at the house, but ran in there after seeing police.

It is not known if anyone else is at the house.

A video posted on social media earlier showed police trying to engage with a man carrying a knife.

One person wrote: “He was running full on, cops chasing. He ducked into his flat before they could get close enough. Now it's a standoff.”