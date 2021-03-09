Dispute in Invercargill murder trial if a video call existed

Azalia Wilson and her daughter, Kiara. Wilson was found dead in Invercargill in November, 2019.

A Crown witness in a murder trial in Invercargill described seeing part of a video call where a woman was unmoving and covered in bruises in the background.

Samuel Moses Samson has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Azalia Wilson, who was found dead at the Bavarian Motel, Waikiwi, on November 17, 2019.

The Crown alleges Samson killed Wilson in a “jealous rage”, while defence lawyer Judith Ablett-Kerr, QC, in her opening address on Monday, told the jury that it must keep an open mind and not make any assumptions, and that the burden of proof rested on the Crown.

On the second day of the trial, Crown witness Keely​ Wickliffe​ said she had seen part of a video call and that a woman was in the background.

Wickliffe told the court that her friend was speaking with Samson on the video call in the early hours of November 17. Wickliffe was in another room when she heard arguing between her friend and Samson. She moved into the hallway and that’s when she saw the video call, the court was told.

The woman was unrecognisable and not moving, she said.​

"She was covered in wounds," Wickliffe said.

Crown Prosecutor Riki Donnelly asked Wickliffe if anything was being said, and she replied that her friend said: “you look like you killed her, did you do that?”

Wickliffe told the court she heard Samson say: “You f...ed my baby mumma.”

Under cross-examination, Wickliffe said she rang police about 30 minutes after the video call.

Stuff Samuel Moses Samson on trial in the High Court at Invercargill.

Defence lawyer Judith Ablett-Kerr put it to Wickliffe that there was no video call at all that night.

Justice Gerald Nation asked Wickliffe: “What do you say, that there’s no record of the call?”

“I’m gobsmacked, because I seen it with my own eyes,” Wickliffe told the Justice.

Prior to Wilson’s mother Trinette​ Wilton​ taking the stand as a crown witness, Justice Nation addressed the jury about the Crown’s propensity evidence of a family dinner that was held about six weeks before Wilson died.

Justice Nation told the jury if it accepted the propensity evidence it could show Samson was possessive and controlling of Wilson.

He told the jury they must not allow the evidence to prejudice them to Samson because of a way he acted to Wilson before she died.

Wilton then took the stand and told the court she was in Australia when Wilson prematurely gave birth to Samson’s daughter, Kiara, in July 2019.

“He was great with baby, read her stories on video calls five or six times a week.”

However, after Samson sent threatening messages, Wilton banned him from the family house, the court was told.

Wilton told the court that Wilson and Samson were not in a relationship directly after the baby was born.

Donnelly asked Wilton if she had been to the Thar and Feather (restaurant) with Wilson.

Wilton replied: Yes, on October 4, 2019.

The booking was for 6pm and Wilson told Samson about it, but she did not hear back from him until 5.30pm, Wilton said.

Donnelly: Was there a phone call?

Wilton: Yes.

She heard her daughter saying she was wearing a dress, and that he (Samson) told her to put some pants on, Wilton told the court.

Wilton said Samson then came into the house, and she heard him yelling and stomping about.

Donnelly: What was he saying?

Wilton: I did not hear all of it, but he was going on about her clothes.

Under cross-examination Ablett-Kerr put it to Wilton that she had earlier told police that Samson had tried to integrate into the family.

“That’s a good thing to do?” Ablett-Kerr asked.

“No, because it was just to get close to Azalia,” Wilton said.

Samson, Wilson and Kiara would stay in motels for private family time.

“It was the only way he [Samson] was going to see the baby,” Wilton said.

Ablett-Kerr asked Wilton if Wilson and Samson were caring parents, which Wilton confirmed.

Ablett-Kerr also asked Wilton if she was aware that Samson wanted legal rights for the baby.

Wilton: Azalia said they wanted custody and Azalia could go and visit whenever she wanted.

The trial continues on Wednesday and is expected to go for three weeks.