Man pleaded for his life as fatal axe blows fell, court hears

Phillip Macpherson was saying “That's enough, I’ve got kids” as an axe was swung at him in Pukemiro, a witness said.

Phillip Macpherson pleaded for his life as an axe was swung at him in a small-town street fight, a court has heard.

A scuffle in the street escalated to the woodsplitter - brought along by one of Macpherson's friends - being used against him.

Macpherson died after massive blood loss on March 1, 2019, in the north Waikato settlement of Pukemiro.

Rydell Tuaupiki Martin, 27, is on trial for murder in the High court at Hamilton, but says he is guilty of manslaughter.

Not long before the fatal blow in Joseph St, Macpherson was in a scuffle with Hanuere Fisher-Williams, who gave evidence on Tuesday.

Martin and Fisher-Williams are related, and Fisher-Williams was emotional when Crown Prosecutor Rebecca Mann quizzed him on who he saw swinging the axe.

He paused before saying it was Martin.

"As I'm walking back up [home] I can hear the axe still being swung," Fisher-Williams said. "I could hear [Macpherson] saying 'That's enough. That's enough. I've got kids'."

He also heard people telling Martin to stop.

Macpherson ended up on his back with his hands up, Fisher-Williams said.

The Crown alleges Martin didn't stop until someone took the axe from him while he appeared to be preparing a king hit.

Martin admits delivering the fatal blow to Macpherson, the defence says he should be found guilty of manslaughter, not murder.

The Crown also says Martin hit Fisher-Williams' shoulder with the axe, in a blow that went astray.

He's facing an assault charge for that, but his lawyer Philip Morgan QC has said his client was using reasonable force to defend his relative.

The street fight that led to Macpherson's death seems to have had several triggers, according to evidence.

And witnesses so far have given slightly varying accounts of the events.

Fisher-Williams said he went down because he was told some men were beating up his little brother.

He and Macpherson had had issues before, and Macpherson said something like "Oh, you again, I should make you squeal like I made your dog squeal", Fisher-Williams said.

Fisher-Williams didn't like that comment, and the scuffle began.

But, before that, Philip Macpherson's friends and family had heard fighting and gone out to check on him, knowing he'd had previous problems with other locals.

But he wasn't there.

One friend, Jonothan Shand, had brought an axe and vacuum cleaner pipe with him for self-defence, which wasn't well-received by a group in the street.

There was also tension around Shand's recently stolen chainsaw, which the men had been asking about around town.

When the fighting started, Philip Macpherson was in fact safely in a house up the road.

His sister described leaving the scene and beeping her horn for ages outside a house further up the street.

"Phil popped his head out the window. And I just said, 'Oh, there you are, Phil'."

He looked at her in confusion, she said.

She drove back to tell her brother's friends - Jonothan Shand and Shane Matangi - that he was fine. They, however, were fighting, she said.

She screamed at them to get in her car, but when an angry Phillip Macpherson came down the road, the pair headed back - Shand taking the axe with him.

Tom Lee/Stuff Pukemiro is a small settlement west of Huntly, with one road in and out.

Sonia Macpherson and her aunty drove home, and rang police.

Matangi soon arrived at the house saying the men in the street were "just being dickheads".

Later, Shand came back, covered in blood.

When Shand and Sonia Macpherson - who was his partner at the time - heard screaming, Shand took a car down to retrieve his friend.

Phillip Macpherson was slumped and unresponsive when brought home.

"I was just slapping him ... trying to wake him up. But he wasn't waking up," his sister told the court.

"I was just screaming. We need to put him on the ground. We need to get him to hospital. We need to do CPR. Just screaming."

The court was also due to hear from Alazay Fisher-Williams, the brother of Hanuere Fisher- Williams, but he was sent down to the cells by Justice Mary Peters after refusing to answer questions.

The trial continues with 11 jurors, due to illness.