Tairua boat rage accused back in court

The man appeared in Thames District Court on Tuesday, March 3 at 10am.

The man allegedly at the centre of a boat rage incident in a Coromandel harbour will remain in custody with his next appearance expected to result in a possible res olution to his three charges.

The 58-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, appeared by audiovisual link at Thames District Court on Tuesday morning.

The man has been charged with using a vessel as a weapon to collide with another vessel, operating a vessel in a dangerous manner and assaulting Catherine Maree Browning.

They are related to an incident on January 23, in Tairua, part of which was captured on video and widely shared on social media.

His lawyer, Peter Eastwood asked for the matter to be remanded for later this month, saying he had spoken to Police, who were willing to “work with us to find a possible resolution to his three charges”.

With his interim name suppression due to lapse, an extension was not sought.

“He will be remanded... in person for a bail application and possible resolution,” Judge RG Marshall said.

The accused will remain in custody, without plea, until his next appear in the Thames District Court later in March.

The other person involved in the alteration, Catherine Maree Browning, 52, made a short appearance in the Thames District Court on March 3.

Browning, listed on court documents as a teacher, faces one charge of assault in relation to a January 23 incident in the Tairua Harbour.

Browning is applying for diversion and is next due to appear in April.