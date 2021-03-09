Teenage killer Jarrod Mangels 'still a risk' decades after murder

The killer of a woman strangled more than 30 years ago remains a risk and should not be freed, her family says.

Jarrod Mangels has been granted parole by the New Zealand Parole Board, and will be released to live and work in Christchurch.

He was jailed in 2004 for the murder of Maureen McKinnel, who was strangled in Arrowtown on or about Boxing Day in 1987. Her body was dumped off a bridge and later found by a gold prospector.

Mangels was just 15 at the time, but it took 16 years for the case to be cracked.

That came in the form of DNA from Mangels, who was arrested for disorderly behaviour in Nelson. It matched a fingernail clipping taken from McKinnel's body.

In 2004, Mangels was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years. He has spent 17 years behind bars.

“[Maureen] was such a loved, treasured member of our family and a friend to many,'' the family said in a statement, after confirmation Mangels will be released this month.

McKinnel Family/Supplied Maureen McKinnel was strangled in her Arrowtown house late on Boxing Day, 1987, or in the early hours of the next morning. Her body was later found by a gold prospector.

They had “major concerns” about the decision, the statement said.

'’We have attended all the parole hearings in person as well as providing written submissions to ensure that our concerns were heard.”

Mangels was “still a risk to society and not ready for release''.

'’We have serious concerns about his chance of reoffending and would not want another whanau to go through what we have.'’

At previous hearings the family was asked about areas where Mangels should not be released, that included Christchurch, where family members were based.

Sonia Gerken/Stuff Maureen McKinnel's headstone at the Charlton Park cemetery near Gore.

The family, who have requested privacy, thanked Victim Support, and those who '’supported us over the years since Maureen was taken from us".

“We greatly miss her and are sad that she never got the opportunity to share in our family occasions and celebrations all because of Mr Mangels’ actions.”

Mangels has maintained he could not recall committing the crime, citing a beating at the hands of Road Knights gang members in 1999.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Arrow River Bridge where Maureen McKinnel's body was found in 1987.

That left him with serious head injuries and the loss of sight in one eye.

"All I know is that someone died because of a struggle … I don't know the actual details of it,'' he said at a 2019 hearing.

"I've been trying to grasp why [I committed the murder]. I don't understand it."