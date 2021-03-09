South Auckland schools 'devastated' after about 90 laptops stolen

CCTV at Randwick Park School shows four people breaking into a school building before a number of laptops were stolen.

Three south Auckland schools have been left “devastated” and “disappointed” after about 90 laptops were stolen in break-ins.

Randwick Park School suffered two break-ins last week, Papatoetoe Intermediate School had one, while the library of nearby Alfriston College was broken into on Monday.

Karen McMurray, principal of Randwick Park School, said two people stole a TV from one classroom and tried to break into “several others” in the early hours of Thursday morning.

On Friday, four people were captured on CCTV breaking into the part of the school where its Chromebooks were stored, she said.

Alfriston College/Supplied The two intruders were seen crawling along the library floor about 1.38am Monday and spent about 30 minutes inside.

They made away with 10 of them, McMurray said.

She said the incident had left her “disappointed”.

“It’s for the children in our community.”

Given the alleged offenders knew where the Chromebooks were stored, McMurray “sadly” thought they were either ex-students or knew students at the school.

“The Chromebooks only work with school software, so the sad thing is they may dump them, which is such a waste.”

Alfriston College/Supplied About 30 Chromebooks were stolen on Monday after two people broke into the library at Alfriston College in the wee hours of the morning, school staff said.

At nearby Alfriston College early on Monday morning, two people were captured on CCTV crawling around in the dark in the library.

Senior school leader Alastair Caine said they were crawling to avoid setting the alarm off after forcing open a door.

Staff arrived later in the morning to find cardboard boxes and backpacks strewn all over the floor.

Alfriston College/Supplied Alfriston College’s Alastair Caine said the offenders had about two bags each “stuffed full” with Chromebooks.

About 30 Chromebooks, bagged up in backpacks ready to give to students, had been stolen, “stuffed” into the alleged offenders bags.

Caine said he was “pretty devastated” after spending last week taking the Chromebooks out of storage cupboards and bagging them up for students.

“I think its clear they knew what they were looking for and knew where they thought they were,” he said.

“It’s going to leave the school community short. We have these Chromebooks for the good of our learners.”

Caine said the school’s logo had been laser etched onto the Chromebooks’ lids and had been disabled, so they were “useless” to those who had stolen them.

He said the police had been “very good”, watching the CCTV and taking fingerprints from the library.

Papatoetoe Intermediate School principal Pauline Cornwell said 50 Chromebooks were stolen from her school last Tuesday evening.

She believed the theft was “opportunistic”, however.

Cornwell described the theft as “really disappointing” and said it meant some students may have to share the laptops in class.

Police have been contacted for comment.