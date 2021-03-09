Christchurch woman 'never the same' after four-hour torture by ex-partner

Michael John Parker appears for sentencing in the High Court on March 9, 2021.

A Christchurch woman was subjected to horrific abuse a judge described as “torture” was so traumatised by the ordeal that she ended up dying in a suspected suicide.

The mother of the 34-year-old woman, who legally cannot be identified, said her daughter was never the same after the assault.

“She was left a tortured soul.”

Michael John Parker, 42, was sentenced in the High Court in Christchurch on Tuesday to nine years’ imprisonment.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to charges of sexual violation, kidnapping, impeding breathing, wounding with intent to injure, and injuring with intent to injure.

Parker received a second strike-warning for these offences, meaning he must serve his entire sentence and would not be considered for earlier release on parole.

The incident happened in November 2019 at the victim’s home in Aranui, Christchurch. Parker and the victim had previously been in a relationship, but broke up about four months prior.

About 7am, Parker became angry with the victim over her refusal to do his washing and the lack of food in the house. What followed was a four-hour ordeal described by Crown prosecutor Kerry White as “horrific, incredibly violent and incredibly humiliating”.

Parker dragged the victim off a bed by her hair, made her lie face-down on the ground and stomped on her head causing her nose to bleed. He picked up cat excrement and rubbed it into her face and hair.

Kathryn George/Stuff Family violence isn’t always a scene from Once Were Warriors. More often, it’s about men controlling women, sometimes without physical abuse at all. (Video first published in September 2020)

Parker bound the woman’s hands together with tape and pulled down her clothing. He violated her with a bottle of mayonnaise, using packaging tape to secure the bottle in place.

He forced a ball into her mouth and wrapped tape around her head, face and neck. He then poured water over her so she felt like she was drowning.

Parker tied an extension cord around the woman’s neck and secured it to a door handle so she could not escape. He forcibly pushed a pen deep into her ear, and repeatedly threw a needle attached to a syringe at her back.

He then used a butane gas torch to burn her buttocks, leg and arm. He said he was trying to burn his name and “Swazi” into her. He referred to movie character Hannibal Lecter, and said he had a “good idea” and was going to eat her skin.

Marine Lourens/Stuff A psychologist says Parker lacks empathy for his victims and is at a high risk of reoffending.

The victim managed to break free from her bindings and run to a neighbour’s house for help when Parker left to buy drugs. She was taken to hospital and treated for extensive injuries, including burn marks, swelling around her neck, a broken rib and a possible perforated eardrum. Her eyes were swollen shut, several teeth had been dislodged, and she had cuts about her body that required stitches.

Justice Rachel Dunningham said Parker’s actions were motivated by a desire to inflict violence, and to dominate and humiliate the victim.

“In my view these actions amount to torture.”

She referred to psychological reports that stated Parker was at a high risk of violent reoffending, particularly towards women who rejected or criticised him.

He had 48 prior convictions for various crimes including assault, threatening to kill, and unlawful sexual connection with a young person.

A psychologist determined Parker lacked empathy for his victims, had little insight into his offending and was unwilling to accept responsibility for his actions.

He said he did not think he caused significant harm to his victim because “she was used to such things” and her “injuries were reparable”.

Outside court, the victim’s mother said she did not think Parker’s jail sentence was long enough.

“My daughter was never the same after this. She was so unhappy and could not communicate with people, especially men.”

Her daughter died in a suspected suicide last year.

The mother said she wanted to be at court to be her daughter’s eyes and ears.

“Someone had to be here for her.”