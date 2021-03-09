Man embarrassed by writing 'dirty' Tinder profile aimed at enticing his ex-partner back

A man who sent his ex-partner a sexually explicit Tinder profile says he did it because he wanted her back. (file photo)

A man who sent his ex-partner a sexually explicit Tinder profile says he did it because he wanted her back.

The man can not be identified to prevent the identification of the woman.

She had told the court she had seen his Tinder profile which included explicit comments about her body parts and felt sick and disgusted by it.

He has pleaded not guilty under the Harmful Digital Communications Act to posting a harmful digital communication by using sexually derogatory language with intent to cause her harm.

The pair had been in an on and off relationship for about six years. When she left in 2017 she asked not to be contacted again. However he continued to emailed her.

On Tuesday he told a Wellington District Court jury that he had been told she had a profile on Tinder. He had found it and said he was shocked that she was on the dating app.

He created the profile and used Tinder Gold to allow some settings to be changed – like his location – so he could be matched with the complainant.

It had a feature that allowed his profile to only be seen by someone he had liked.

“I have no doubt in my mind that no one else could see what I did and if I thought that there is no way in hell I would have done it.” he said.

He said he was hoping they would get back together as they had each time in the past.

“I didn’t want anyone else to have relationships with her. I wrote the ad (profile) specifically for her.

He said he was embarrassed for her, it had been intended for only her.

“I wrote a dirty ad that I regret.”

He said he had thought she would see it, realised he loved her, and they would get back together.

The trial is expected to finish on Wednesday.