Alleged gang money men just running the pokie machines, defence says

Alleged Head Hunters gang associates Darrin Stephen Baylis and Michael Kevyn Garard Murphy were arrested as part of Operation Block.

Lawyers for two Christchurch men accused of bookkeeping for a gang stung for selling meth, say it is not a crime to hang out at a gang pad, or to balance its books.

A 10-day trial for Darrin Stephen Baylis and Michael Garard Kevyn Murphy began on Tuesday in the High Court in Christchurch, more than three years after charges were originally pressed.

Both men had pleaded not guilty to participating in an organised criminal group.

Baylis and Murphy were charged as part of Operation Block, a police investigation that exposed methamphetamine dealing in the gang’s ranks in December 2016

Prosecutor Barnaby Hawes said the Crown's case was that those involved were either patched Head Hunters members, or had an association with the gang.

He said evidence submitted during the trial would include five to six hours of audio, and text messages from intercepted communications, including many involving Baylis and Murphy directly.

Joe Johnson/Stuff James Rapley QC says Baylis was simply doing book-keeping work for the Head Hunters.

The Crown would aim to prove that Baylis and Murphy, both accused of acting as bookkeepers for the gang at various points in late 2016, participated in an organised criminal group that aimed to obtain material benefits from committing offences.

It would also try to prove Baylis and Murphy knew this was their goal, and that their conduct contributed.

Baylis’ defence lawyer, James Rapley QC, said his client did associate with the Head Hunters in 2016.

But associating with the gang did not mean he was a member or was participating in criminal activities, but just hearing the words Head Hunter could be emotive, he said.

“I suggest even police and the Crown, seeing someone in Head Hunter regalia, are subject to confirmation bias.”

Rapley said his client was simply keeping the books for the gang, which included income from “several lucrative pokie machines” at the gang’s Vickerys Rd clubhouse, and paying for “building renovations and other sundry activities”.

“I suggest the Crown has jumped to the conclusion that any mention of money must be derived from the [organised criminal group’s] supply of class A drugs. That reasoning is flawed.”

Rapley said the evidence against his client was extremely weak.

“The Crown cannot point to any evidence that Baylis received money from one of the [organised criminal group] knowing it was drug money, or that Baylis did anything to assist the [group].

“Even if it could point to evidence of this, proof that Baylis received drug money is not enough. Baylis must know it is received as drug money.”

Murphy’s defence lawyer, Josh Lucas, argued the Head Hunters was not in itself an organised criminal group.

“It’s not an offence to be a member of the Head Hunters club. We live in a free and democratic society, and people are free to choose to do so.”

He said Murphy spoke “openly and honestly” to police about his association with the gang at the time, which was mostly limited to helping out at the club, emptying pokie machines or tending bar.

“There is no indication Mr Murphy shared the objective [of obtaining material benefits from the sale of meth], or that he obtained or was promised any material benefits ...[and] there is no indication that Mr Murphy wants to join the gang.”

The trial continues on Wednesday.