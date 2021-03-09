Three men knocked unconscious in Masterton assaults

Two men were arrested in Masterson after two assaults early on Sunday (file photo).

Two men have been arrestedafter three men were knocked unconscious in two separate incidents in Masterton early Sunday.

The first incident occurred near the BP service station on Chapel Street at about 1.30am while the second took place in the Kuripuni area at about 2am.

The injured men received hospital treatment but have since been released.

The two arrested men, a 29-year-old and a 30-year-old, both from Masterton, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

READ MORE:

* Police ask public for help after daylight attack in Onehunga, Auckland

* String of serious assaults at Masterton's Jackson St Bar prompts call for action

* Police officer knocked out during alleged assault



The pair appeared in the Masterton District Court today and have been remanded in custody to reappear on March 11.

Police said enquiries indicate those involved in both incidents had been drinking at a nearby licenced premises.

“At this time police believe that one group was heading home when they were set upon by another group,” Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said.

“Although alcohol is believed to be a factor the reason for these attacks is unclear at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed these incidents is urged to get in touch with Police on 105, quoting file number 210308/7948.

Police would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV footage in the area or a camera in their vehicle that may have captured the assaults.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.