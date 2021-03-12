Invercargill murder trial: Accused's ex claims their relationship was violent

Azalia Wilson and her daughter, Kiara. Wilson was found dead in Invercargill in November 2019.

A former partner of an Invercargill man accused of murder has told a jury he beat her until she blacked out.

Samuel Moses Samson has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Azalia Wilson, 22, who was found dead at the Bavarian Motel, in Waikiwi on November 17, 2019.

The Crown alleged Samson killed Wilson in a “jealous rage”, while defence lawyer Judith Ablett-Kerr, QC told the jury it must keep an open mind and not make any assumptions, and that the burden of proof rested on the Crown.

The jury trial started in the High Court at Invercargill before Justice Gerald Nation on Monday.

Justice Nation allowed the jury to hear the Crown's propensity evidence that Samson had used violence in a domestic situation, but said it would be “unfair” to suggest that meant he killed Wilson.

Stuff Samuel Moses Samson is on trial in the High Court at Invercargill for the alleged murder of Azalia Wilson.

Samson’s ex-partner, who had name suppression, told the jury on Friday that Samson once beat her until the bedsheets were covered in blood, then pushed her head into the bed, suffocating her.

In a second incident, Samson choked her until she blacked out, and she later wet herself on the couch, she claimed.

“He said ‘you're only breathing because I let you’,” she told the court.

The pair were in a relationship between 2014 and 2016, she says, and she told police about the incidents after Wilson’s death.

Crown prosecutor Riki Donnelly asked her how Samson reacted when he allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the beatings.

“Dead. Cold, black. No emotion,” the woman replied.

John Hawkins/Stuff There was a police presence outside the Bavarian Motel after Azalia Wilson's body was found there on November 17, 2019.

Under cross-examination, defence lawyer Hugo Young suggested the woman made up the incidents after seeing police were looking for Samson in relation to Wilson's death. The woman denied the claim.

Another Crown witness, with also had name suppression, said she answered a call from Samson on November 18, the day after Wilson's body was found.

The witness said Samson told her he needed to do the right thing and hand himself in.

In a call between the pair, which was played to the court, Samson said he was sorry and loved the woman.

He also said he had loved Wilson.

Samson's friend Reon Taki was also called as a Crown witness.

He said Samson asked to meet him in Gore, which he did.

Taki agreed with Ablett-Kerr that when they first made contact, there was no question Samson wanted to go and see the police.

He knew there was a possibility armed officers were looking for him, and they drove separately to Taki’s dad’s house in Wairio.

Taki later accompanied Samson to the Invercargill police station.

The trial is expected to continue on Monday.