Police gave senior Mobster a 'bit part' in drug ring investigation - lawyer

Kenny Leslie McMillan only dealt methamphetamine “on the side”, his lawyer said.

A senior Mongrel Mob member was relegated to a “bit part” in a drug ring when police chose to concentrate on Kenny McMillan​ instead, a Wellington jury has been told.

McMillan’s lawyer, Phil Mitchell​, said police targeted McMillan, and senior Mongrel Mob member Jason Philip​ was allowed to walk away relatively unscathed.

McMillan and Philip were in the group arrested in May 2019, but McMillan, 43, is in the dock alone.

A jury at the High Court in Wellington on Friday has been told that others pleaded guilty, and McMillan himself has admitted dealing with about 500g of methamphetamine, but pleaded not guilty to charges that he possessed or supplied kilograms more.

In his final address to the jury, Mitchell said Philip and his partner were front and centre buying and transporting methamphetamine 10 times.

The Crown alleged they were among the intermediaries McMillan, as the boss, put between himself and the drugs. McMillan had been the partner of Phillip’s daughter for several years, the jury heard.

But Mitchell said Philip was a clever and manipulative criminal, with no flashy lifestyle that would attract attention.

While McMillan had methamphetamine convictions from 2005, Philip had no drug convictions but that was because he was clever enough not to get caught, Mitchell said.

Stuff McMillan had car parks in a building in Gilmer Tce, central Wellington, where he hid drugs and cash.

Crown prosecutor Grant Burston​ said Philip and McMillan had lived for a while in the same $900 a week penthouse flat in The Prudential Assurance building on Lambton Qy, central Wellington.

Then McMillan kicked Philip out, and Philip and his partner went to live in a caravan on a property belonging to McMillian’s mechanic, next to the Happy Valley landfill.

If Philip was the boss McMillan would have had trouble kicking him out, Burston said.

When police looked for assets to freeze after the investigation, they thought Philip had nothing but McMillan had a Mercedes, an Audi, and a BMW, as well as two diamond-encrusted watches, and a Hublot​ watch worth $52,000, $93,000 in cash, a gold bar, and a boat.

It was estimated McMillan needed about $9000 a month to pay rent and power at his penthouse, another high-end Wakefield St flat, and an office he kept for his “front” company ATC Group, the Crown said.

But Mitchell said police were so blinkered that Philip’s bank accounts were not investigated and the caravan was not searched, so they never found out what he had. However, police did find a photo of Philip’s gang patch laid out with more than $100,000 cash.

And he was not found until days after McMillan was arrested, so he had time to hide anything of value.

In any event, as a gang member Philip would have handed over any money to the president of his chapter, Mitchell said.

A major focus of the trial had been evidence about police impounding a car that contained two kilograms of methamphetamine in a secret compartment.

Philip was first to react, captured on video in a “heated” discussion with the Auckland supplier of the methamphetamine, Mitchell said.

McMillan had several other business interests, including a gentlemen’s club, and buying and selling cars. Dealing drugs was a sideline, Mitchell said.

The trial is due to resume on Monday.