New police team aims to put handbrake on boy racers

Boy racer incidents are common across Waikato but Te Awamutu has seen a recent rise in cases of dangerous and illegal driving. (File photo)

A new police team has been set up to target illegal street racing in Waikato.

Police are so far staying tight-lipped on how they’ll be tackling those commonly dubbed boy racers and their wheel-spinning, dangerous driving behaviour, but tensions have been growing after a string of incidents.

In the most recent, on March 14, police were called to a gathering of people watching a driver doing burnouts on a rural intersection northwest of Morrinsville on Tauhei Rd.

Videos of the encounter, provided to Stuff, showed a man being carried on a police car's bonnet for several metres, and angry people surrounding the police car, kicking it.

Late last year a man who lives near a car meet hotspot on the edge of Hamilton admitted firing at eight vehicles with a .22 rifle over a period of two months.

At the time drivers reported being narrowly missed as bullets punched through their vehicles while residents described Rukuhia roads being left black with skidmarks after weekly boy racer meets attracting hundreds.

While the Morrinsville incident occurred in the eastern area, Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said they were aware of growing community concerns regarding boy racer activity in Te Awamutu.

READ MORE:

* Waikato police urge public to report boy racer activity to them

* Police order 31 vehicles off the road after car enthusiasts converge on Hamilton

* Coronavirus: Second zero road toll Easter weekend



SUPPLIED Police car carries person on bonnet while driving through crowd at late-night car meet on Tauhei Rd near Hamilton.

After several recent incidents in the Waikato town, police had formed a new response to tackle boy racers.

“We have an investigator working full time with a view to enforcement action in the near future.

“This is reckless and dangerous behaviour that negatively impacts on the safety of all road users, but also affects the community in terms of noise, pollution and other negative behaviours.”

Penno said police had created the new team a few weeks ago due to public concern and some high profile situations.

“We are seeing some crashes come through and a lot of damage.”

For the year to date in 2021 there have been 254 cars impounded by Waikato police – 23 of those were as a result of illegal street racing.

Cars are impounded for up to 28 days.

The new team would be working with councils to look at changing road designs, but they had a number of other tactics they would be using, which Penno didn’t want to disclose.

“It is prevention first.

“Our key thing is to work with council and roading people to change the design of the road where these offences are occurring.

“We can't be everywhere all the time.”

In 2015 Tamahere residents were left fuming after hundreds of racers descended weekly on a roundabout on Pickering Rd.

The newly installed roading feature was vital part of a then-unfinished portion of the Waikato Expressway. However, the large, vacant, concrete roundabout with ample street lighting and smooth flat, newly sealed road were described by neighbours as a perfect amphitheatre for drifting and other dangerous driving.

SUPPLIED A late-night car meet on Tauhei Rd near Hamilton saw police and illegal street racers collide.

Penno said even though there had been more public awareness, he said their data wasn’t showing an overall increase in boy racer activity.

Western Waikato area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said on a social media post boy racer activity was something that really affected local communities’ quality of life and wellbeing.

“We have taken action against a number of drivers that were captured on videos doing a ‘burn out’.

“This includes search warrants to seize and impound all vehicles identified from videos that were submitted to police.”

Loughrin said the Te Awamutu community had helped police by providing images and video of a recent incident, resulting in seven vehicles being impounded.

Police could act on incidents of boy racer activity after the fact as the impoundings showed.

Loughrin said community meetings were set to be held in all Western Waikato communities in April, where the public could give feedback on what was important to them.

“Community feedback helps ensure police get our tactics right to so that everyone feels safe and is safe at home, work and when out in their communities.”