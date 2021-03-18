Former Auckland women's prison inmate alleges guard sexually abused her

A former inmate of Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility in Wiri alleges she was sexually assaulted by a guard. (File photo)

A former prisoner says she was sexually abused by a guard multiple times while in prison.

The woman, who has been released from Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility in Wiri since the alleged incidents in early 2019, claims a Corrections officer repeatedly made her perform oral sex on him.

She said he would bring her out of her cell to clean, and then corner her in cells where the cameras were covered.

The woman, in her 20s, said she felt powerless to stop him.

“I sort of just felt it was something I had to put up with.

“And if you tell, that’s what I thought initially, it’s going to make it harder on me.”

It happened about 10 times in the space of a month, she said.

She told a female officer, but later that day saw her walking past her cell window with the alleged abuser.

Feeling that her complaint hadn’t been taken seriously, she pressed the emergency button in her cell, and from there the issue was escalated to senior staff.

Corrections regional commissioner Lynette Cave said the staff member was formally stood down and an employment investigation was launched.

Police were notified and staff encouraged the woman to engage with police, she said. But in April 2019, police advised Corrections they had inactivated their investigation as they had not received a statement from the woman.

123RF/Supplied The woman said she was not initially believed when she told a staffer. (File photo)

The woman said she was offered the opportunity to make a statement to police when she was taken to hospital for a rape examination after alerting staff by pressing the emergency button. But she said she didn’t want to: “I was freaking out, my mind was everywhere, and I wasn’t in the right place”.

The courage to make a police statement only came after her release, when she went down to her local station.

Police confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson said an investigation could not be progressed in 2019 because it required a specialist interview that did not go ahead “for reasons outside of police's control”.

The specialist interview was conducted in late June 2020 and the investigation is ongoing. At this stage no prosecution action has commenced, police said.

Cave said Corrections is aware police had reactivated their investigation.

The officer remains employed by Corrections but is not currently in New Zealand, she said.

Michael Bradley/Stuff The alleged offender returned to work after an employment investigation concluded. (File photo)

He returned to work in late 2019 – albeit in a different unit – after an employment investigation did not find evidence to uphold the allegations made by the woman.

“Unfortunately, she also declined to provide information in relation to the employment investigation,” Cave said.

The woman said she had been advised by other prisoners not to engage with Corrections, which is why she didn’t provide information.

Cave said all allegations of staff misconduct are taken seriously, “but in some situations a lack of clear evidence and a requirement to comply with natural justice and meet our legislative obligations as an employer limits the action we are able to take.

“Police are responsible for investigating criminal allegations, and while we refer all allegations of criminal behaviour that we receive to them, it is ultimately up to the complainant whether or not they want to engage with police.”

The woman was transferred to another prison in mid-2019, a move Corrections said was planned prior to the allegations so she could be closer to her family and her planned release address.

The time between her complaint and her release was tough, the woman said.

“Now word’s gotten out to the whole prison and I look like a liar and I have to live in prison.

“I had no evidence, I had nothing, and all that I was really hoping that would really kind of say, ‘she’s telling the truth’, was the clothes with the DNA on it.”

Those clothes didn’t become part of the investigation until she made her statement to police following her release.

Cave said Corrections was “deeply concerned” by the woman’s allegations.

Corrections staff assisted the woman with obtaining independent legal advice after she laid a complaint and the deputy prison director and assistant prison director met regularly with her, she said.

The woman said she hoped her speaking out would stop this happening to anyone else.

“I need people to know about this man, I need to make sure that this doesn’t happen to any other woman in a prison, or anywhere.”

