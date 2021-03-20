A Killer Beez gang member jailed for meth dealing used a prison phone to record rap songs

Vigilante Tha Prophit is a prison inmate who has continued his rap career while incarcerated.

He was one of the founders of the notorious Killer Beez-affiliated Colourway Records and rapped under the name Fizek​. When he was jailed for importing meth, he changed his persona and kept rapping. National Correspondent Tony Wall reports.

“When I hit the microphone, I shoot to kill,” raps Vigilante Tha​ Prophit​ (VTP), over the sound of gunshots, on the 2018 track Beestyle.

Typical braggadocio from a gangsta rapper maybe, but what makes this song and others by VTP different is that the vocals were recorded from prison, without the Department of Corrections knowing.

Stuff has learned that Killer Beez gang member Adam Nelson, 36, from Otara in South Auckland, is Vigilante Tha​ Prophit​. He is serving a term of eight years and four months’ imprisonment for importing methamphetamine and is currently in Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt.

Sources have told Stuff that the rapper used a phone to record his raps, which were put to beats by his “crew” on the outside. Videos were produced, with masked stand-ins acting as the rapper.

The songs have proved popular with fans – Beestyle was viewed 166,000 times on YouTube, while his latest track, 112 Prison Bars, released in September last year, has been downloaded 19,000 times on Spotify and is also available on iTunes.

READ MORE:

* Rimutaka Prison corruption investigation sparked by inmate's alleged drug trafficking

* Killer Beez boss Joshua Masters accused of parole breach, fails to show at court

* Fears of 'gang war' erupting after Josh Masters' shooting overstated, senior gang member says



His supporters have started a Facebook page, New Money Colourway, which features audio recordings from prison of Nelson talking about the history of Colourway Records, the Killer Beez-linked record label he co-founded over a decade ago along with gang president Josh Masters.

Stuff Adam Nelson, front, appeared in this video with Young Sid, when he was known as Fizek.

In one episode of a series called From the Inside Looking Out, he says: “So here I am, still hustling hard from the cage, dropping prison bars.”

In some of his songs, Nelson openly raps about being in prison, even giving his prison number.

“I look at life in a certain way, I might be physically detained but my mind’s free,” he raps in 112 Prison Bars.

Matt Reid, Corrections regional commissioner, said the department became aware that an inmate was using the payphone in his unit “to participate in the production of music” in November 2019.

“The prisoner was spoken to, and given the concerning nature of some of the lyrics, the matter was referred to police.”

It's understood Corrections was concerned primarily about the songs glorifying gang life and violence.

“While we support prisoners on a rehabilitative pathway and help them to use creativity to turn their lives around, Corrections has zero tolerance for content of any nature that promotes organised crime or gang recruitment,” Reid said.

“We would encourage him to use his creativity in a prosocial way.”

A police spokesperson said police had analysed the songs referred to them by Corrections.

“While the lyrics were perceived as threatening, they were non-specific in nature and no further action was required.”

Adam Nelson, then known as Fizek, appears in the Colourway Records track Put Your Colourz On. He is now known as Vigilante Tha Prophit.

National’s Corrections spokesman, Simeon Brown, said Corrections needed to keep a closer watch on gang members’ use of phones to spread their message.

“Corrections needs to ensure these gang members aren’t using their influence from prison to continue recruiting members out in society, which is exactly what this person is trying to do.”

But lawyer Maria Pecotic​, who represented Nelson at a parole hearing in December, said he should be encouraged.

“One of the biggest criticisms of Corrections is that they don't do enough to reintegrate people back into the community.

“My view is that music is a positive thing – you can’t say music is a negative influence on anyone, it allows people to express their emotions.

“There are heaps of offenders in jail who relate to hip-hop – why don’t prisons offer a hip-hop programme?”

It is unlikely Nelson is getting rich from his exploits – artists only receive a tiny fraction of proceeds of downloads on streaming services such as Spotify – but Pecotic said if he did make some money, that was a good thing.

“People in jail are allowed to keep the money they make in the community on the release to work programme, which I think is a great idea, because when they're released they ... don't go out and offend to get money and end up back in jail.”

While there are no known cases of New Zealand rappers releasing music from prison, several American rappers have done so, including 50 Cent and Shyne, some using smuggled cellphones.

Reid said prisoners were able to make calls from payphones using calling cards bought from the canteen or supplied by family. Calls could be for up to 15 minutes and were recorded.

Stuff A screenshot from a Vigilante Tha Prophit video for the song 112 Prison Bars.

The recordings were subject to random monitoring and could be used as evidence against prisoners carrying out harassment, intimidation or other crimes.

“Keeping the public safe and changing lives through reducing re-offending are Corrections’ top priorities,” Reid said.

“We recognise that effective gang management in prisons and in the community is a crucial aspect of achieving this.”

Nelson used to rap under the name Fizek, and co-wrote the popular collaboration song Put Your Colourz​ On. He appeared in videos by Young Sid, of Smashproof fame.

He and Masters, who is now a paraplegic after being shot by a Tribesman gang member in 2019, were two of 44 people rounded up in Operation Leo, a police drugs operation targeting Killer Beez and Tribesmen members, in 2008.

During a bail hearing, the court was told Nelson was enrolled in a full-time audio engineering course and was trying to turn his life around.

But an affidavit from a police officer in a separate proceeds of crime hearing said Nelson and others were using profits from meth sales to run Colourway Records – which Nelson denied.

Nelson was sentenced to five-and-a-half years imprisonment on charges of supplying methamphetamine and was released on parole in 2014.

While still on parole, he got involved in a meth ring run by a Rimutaka inmate, Mohamed Atta. Nelson imported drugs with a street value of about $400,000 and was organising another importation when he was arrested, a court heard.

In 2016, he was jailed for eight years, four months, with a minimum non-parole period of four years, two months.

In a parole hearing in December, the board was told he was a “different person”, had completed several courses and was now focused on family instead of money.

The board declined to release him, saying there was still a risk of reoffending.