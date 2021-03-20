Family business rises from ashes of van theft and fire

Matt and Emily Walker with the loaned van they are using after their own van was stolen and burnt out at this site in Isel Park, Stoke.

A helping hand from the community means Matt and Emily Walker are back on their feet, after the work van for their small family painting business was stolen and torched.

The theft left the Nelson owners of Walker Painting and Decorating not only without a van, but without a large quantity of tools, including a brand-new water blaster, drills, sanders and paint gear that were taken before the van was set alight.

It left the pair with one roller and one brush – “so it really is a bit like starting over again”, Matt said.

“The response has been amazing – I find myself getting quite emotional about it – since we’ve been in Nelson everyone has been so nice to us and, with all that’s happened now, even people I’ve only just come across briefly have remembered us and are helping us out.”

READ MORE:

* Van fire guts family-run business

* Help on way for legally-blind Nelson man as honesty box thefts continue



The Walkers’ work van was taken from their Ngātitama St property overnight on Tuesday and was set alight and abandoned in the Isel Park car park in Stoke on Wednesday morning.

The couple had third-party insurance for the van, which did not cover theft.

Having come to live in Nelson from England four years ago with nothing and building up their business and possessions over that time, they had never taken out contents insurance.

“You don’t realise how much the small things add up until they all go at the same time,” Emily said.

Their company employs one other person. The couple say keeping the business afloat as well as ensuring their four kids had essentials like food and shelter had taken priority.

“We’re just a small family business that's trying to survive,” Matt said.

“I literally have to work seven days a week to survive and these people don’t need to go out and nick others’ livelihoods ... there’s just a small percentage of people that you just don’t know what they’re trying to get out of life.

“We’re just trying to make money and feed our family and there’s people out there stopping us from doing that now.”

On Friday, a police spokeswoman said no arrests had been made in relation to the incident and “no further lines of inquiry [are] available at this stage”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The Walkers’ van that was set alight at Isel Park in Stoke on Wednesday.

As well as kind words from well-wishers, the couple have been able to begin moving forward thanks to local firm Jason Gardiner Builders lending them a van and a Give-a-little page set up by a friend raising $2000 within the first 24 hours.

Another large donation has come from GJ Gardner Homes, which has given the Walkers $2000 worth of tools from Placemakers to get them back on their feet.

Walker said others who had suffered similar fates recently had been in contact to offer their support and sympathy.

He believed that a tougher stance needed to be taken against thieves.

“It always seems to happen to the ones who are struggling and then they end up struggling a bit more – it’s not fair on anyone and that sort of crime needs to be nipped in the bud.”