Mum of baby murdered by drug user father desperately tried to get him back in weeks before his death

David Grant Sinclair at his sentencing in the High Court at Greymouth on Friday

The mother of a Hokitika baby murdered at the hands of his father says she tried to get her son back before his death, but no-one would listen.

David Grant Sinclair, 31, was on Friday jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years for murdering his 10-month-old son, CJ White.

The little boy died on July 9, 2019 after suffering 30 bruises on his body, complex fractures to his skull and bleeding on the brain and behind both eyes.

A jury found Sinclair guilty of murder after a two-week trial in November at the High Court in Greymouth.

On Friday the court heard that Sinclair had admitted consuming cannabis and methamphetamine on the night of CJ’s death, information which was withheld from the jury.

Outside court, CJ’s mother Laura White told Stuff Sinclair threatened to kill himself if she did not let him see their son.

She said Sinclair did not have legal custody of CJ, but had made it impossible for her to get him back.

READ MORE:

* Oranga Tamariki 'had an opportunity to intervene' before baby's murder

* Family stayed silent to 'ensure justice' for West Coast baby murdered by his father

* Family 'disgusted' murder-accused will be bailed on anniversary of baby's death

* West Coast baby allegedly killed by father was 'an angel to us', mother says



“He manipulated me to even drop him off there, and he made me believe he was going to be safe.

“He made me believe that his mum was there every day. He told me that I was selfish if I didn’t give up breastfeeding.

“It was only supposed to be for a week or so. I had to drive up to Blenheim to pick up my sons from their dad and I was going to collect CJ and go back to my parents’ house. But that did not happen,” she said.

She first went to Oranga Tamariki to alert them to her concerns for CJ in the care of his father on June 4, about a month before his death.

Supplied CJ Bodhi White died in hospital at the age of 10 months after being injured in Hokitika in July 2019. His father, David Grant Sinclair, has been jailed for life for his murder.

“They said they would investigate. It wasn’t just Oranga Tamariki, it was lots of authorities that I did approach.

“I didn't have a lawyer, I didn’t have the money or the capabilities to get them to listen. It takes such a long time to get legal aid and by then it was too late,” she said.

“From June 4 to the day he died I was in and out of every office in Greymouth and Hokitika saying, ‘what can I do next?’”

Stuff previously reported that social workers visited Sinclair’s home on June 21 and found CJ was happy and the house was warm and tidy.

However, the agency had previously received a report of concern about Sinclair’s parenting in April 2018 relating to another child in his care.

CJ’s maternal family read powerful victim impact statements in court, while Sinclair sat in the dock with his eyes downcast.

They described CJ as a happy baby with bright blue eyes who loved his food, who crawled around the room playing with his toys and laughing.

White told the court her son was a happy, cuddly baby who was just learning to walk when he was taken away by a “monster”.

His aunt, Sarah White, said she still could not believe a father would take his son’s life when it was just beginning.

“I feel so disgusted and revolted when I think what kind of a human he is,” she said.

“We will miss so many of CJ’s firsts – his first steps walking on his own, and he was so close [to that].

“His first sentence, his first birthday blowing out his candles, his first Christmas opening his presents, his first day at kindy,” she said.

CJ’s grandparents, Jill and Hamish White, said they loved CJ and had provided a safe and loving home for him and Laura for eight months before he was taken by Sinclair.

Clutching one of CJ's blankets, Jill White told the court how she was there at his birth and cut his cord.

“The sentencing today is a clear message that people who kill children in this country will be held accountable,” she said.

Joanne Carroll/STUFF A High Court jury took four hours to find David Sinclair guilty of murder.

Hamish White told the court how scared and stressed the family had been when Sinclair refused to give CJ back to his mother and cut all contact with the family two weeks before the boy’s murder – but authorities would not take their concerns seriously.

“[On the night before the murder] I was so fearful for CJ that I wanted to bust down David’s door and rescue CJ.

“I didn’t, and I will live with that for the rest of my life ... If the authorities had done something, if I had done something, CJ would still be alive today.”

Justice Rebecca Edwards said Sinclair had inflicted unusually severe head injuries on CJ that reached from ear to ear.

A pathologist said she had never seen such a complex skull fracture before in her career, with CJ’s injuries akin to those usually seen in high-impact road crashes.

Sinclair, who showed no remorse, did not seek medical attention for his son but instead spent time gambling online and searching for how to concoct a self-serving lie for how CJ was injured, Justice Edwards said.

He first told emergency services and police that CJ had fallen out of bed, but changed his story just before the trial to say that CJ had fallen down the stairs.

A broken foot and horrific bruising of his groin likely caused by a kick pointed to a pattern of abuse.

Detective Sergeant Aaron Paulsen said no sentence was ever adequate when a child life was lost.

“The killing of children still remains a black mark on New Zealand society. It is time in this country to make a stand in regard to the killing of our children.

“As a community we need to speak up when people have concerns regarding the safety of children, organisations including the police need to work together to try and ensure this doesn’t continue to happen in the future.”