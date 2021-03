Police have been called to a Ngaruawahia property after reports of a person being seriously injured there (file photo).

A person has been taken to Waikato Hospital, and another taken into custody, after an incident at a Ngāruawāhia property on Thursday.

Officers were called to the address on Prendergast Place about 8pm after reports of a person suffering serious injuries.

The nature of the person’s injuries and details of what happened are still being determined, police said.

The person’s injuries have been confirmed as serious.