Manhunt after road-spiked driver allegeldy fires at police in Mt Maunganui

Police are searching for Aren Curtis, 31, who is alleged to have fired at officers in Mt Maunganui.

A fleeing man allegedly shot at Bay of Plenty police after the Audi he was driving was spiked.

Police are still hunting for a man they believe is Aren Curtis, 31, who has warrants to arrest for failing to appear in court.

About 3am, police spotted a man they believed to be Curtis driving a black Audi in Mount Maunganui, a statement from Western Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said.

He didn’t stop when requested, on Truman Lane, so police laid spikes which stopped the vehicle on Seaspray Drive.

“He got out of the vehicle and was being pursued on foot by Police staff when he allegedly fired a shot in their direction,” a statement said.

“Thankfully, our staff attending this incident were not injured. However this could have had a very different result.”

The police Eagle helicopter helped with the search and cordons were put up near Seaspray Drive, but have since been removed.

SUPPLIED/SUNLIVE Armed police and the Eagle helicopter have been seen around Mount Maunganui on Friday morning.

Police are still actively searching and will show an increased presence in the area today, a statement said.

Anyone who knows where Curtis is should contact police straight away, and should not approach him.

On Friday morning, several people told SunLive that police cordons had been set up in Matavai Street.

“There are seven police cars now,” one reader said. “They have all turned their lights off and have guns drawn. A helicopter is now doing laps of the area."