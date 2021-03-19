Accused in terror attack threat also charged with distributing terrorist manifesto

The man allegedly made a series of online posts threatening to carry out a terror attack involving car bombs on mosques in Christchurch. (File photo)

A man who allegedly threatened to carry out a terror attack involving car bombs in Christchurch has also been charged with distributing the March 15 terrorist’s manifesto.

The 27-year-old appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday morning on seven new charges of supplying the terrorist’s manifesto to others.

He also faces a charge of threatening to kill after he allegedly made a series of online posts threatening to carry out a terror attack involving car bombs on the second anniversary of the March 15 mosque massacre.

The defendant, who has interim name suppression, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The accused, who wore a green hoodie, seemed mindful to keep his back turned to public gallery and did not speak during the appearance.

Police received information through the Crimestoppers tip line on March 2 about a series of posts on 4chan, an anonymous online message board frequented by far-right individuals. The posts had been made two days earlier.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERTSON/STUFF Police raid a property Devonport Ln in St Albans, Christchurch, after a person made a series of online posts threatening a terror attack. (Video first published on March 4, 2021)

Following the tip-off, Stuff understands police identified the suspect themselves, after obtaining information from 4chan.

The accused was arrested on the evening of March 4 and first appeared in court the following day.

He has been remanded in custody to April.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said: “This type of behaviour has no place in the fabric of our society and we ask that as a community we all speak up and call this behaviour out, because everyone has a right to be safe and feel safe.

“We continue to work closely with our Muslim community to ensure they feel supported.”