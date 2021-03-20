'They can't win': How an old idea about women puts children in danger

“Parental alienation syndrome” has long-since been dismissed as a theory without a clinical basis. But the ideas underpinning it – which mostly implicate women – remain embedded within the Family Court process.

Many parents arguing over the custody of their children will bad-mouth one another to their kids. But if a judge decides a vindictive or hostile parent is inventing allegations of violence, or “coaching” the child, the consequences can be devastating. Kirsty Johnston reports.

James was just 14 when the police came for him. He was arrested, and taken in handcuffs, on a plane, to another country, his court-ordered new home.

On arrival, he was placed in a locked motel room, with security at the door. When James* ran away, three officers arrested him and took him to a juvenile detention centre. A video shows James kicking and yelling, refusing to go with police. One officer kneels on the boy to get his arms behind his back. They have to forcibly lift his rigid body into the van.

His crime? James didn’t want to see his father. But the Family Court decided he had to, because it was best for him. After thirteen years of a custody battle, a judge found that James’ opinions about his father stemmed not from his father’s behaviour, but were, effectively, inherited from his mother.

His mother had turned James against his father, the court said, because of her own negative feelings. His mother had taught James his father was dangerous, when the court had already decided he was not.

His mother had “alienated” him.

And so, James was taken from his mother, his school, and his friends, and the town where he had lived - except for school holiday visits to his father - since he was two-years-old.

“I don’t belong here,” James told the court during his appeal, held while he was still in the youth justice facility. “It’s not my home, I just want to go home.”

What happened to James is rare in New Zealand only in that it is so extreme. His was the worst case scenario, one even the court deemed a “last resort”.

But - if you dig through the case notes to its beginning - where his mother raised serious domestic violence allegations during a divorce - it fits a pattern that advocates say is dangerously common in the Family Court: mothers who accuse their ex-partners of violence are in turn accused of a behaviour called “parental alienation”, a form of psychological abuse.

“It’s a way of deflecting attention away from the father and on to the mother,” says psychologist and researcher Alison Towns. “It frames the mother as the abuser, so that she’s got the problem.”

Sometimes, alienation accusations are dismissed by the court. And sometimes, women are believed when they allege violence, and children are heard and considered reasonable when they say they don’t want to see an abusive parent.

But in situations where a judge decides a vindictive or hostile parent is making up the violence, or “coaching” the child, the consequences can be devastating.

Family Court records accessed by Stuff detail how fathers were granted custody despite serious allegations of violence - and even where the court upheld those allegations. In one case, a father was found to have “violent and bullying behaviour” but was still allowed shared custody. The judge thought it would be safe as long as the nine-year-old child didn’t “exasperate” his father beyond “breaking point”.

Alden Williams/Stuff Executive director of HELP Kathryn McPhillips.

“From a clinical perspective, if a parent is causing harm to that child then it is best for the child for that parent to have no or very limited access to the child. But when parental alienation is rolled out that’s not what happens,” says psychologist Kathryn McPhillips, the chief executive of Auckland HELP, a sexual abuse support agency.

“We see the damage. We see children living with an abusive parent. We see children having access with people who have sexually abused them.”

McPhillips describes alienation as a “tool” used to manipulate the court process.

Deborah Mackenzie, from the charity Backbone Collective, says it's particularly dangerous because it undermines women’s ability to continue to raise abuse concerns.

“The more they seek to protect their children by sharing evidence of abuse, the stronger the case is made against them that they are alienating,” she says. “They can’t win.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Family violence isn’t always a scene from Once Were Warriors. More often, it’s about men controlling women, sometimes without physical abuse at all. (Video first published in September 2020)

Women are frequently warned about this risk of alienation by their lawyers. Even applying for a protection order can be seen as alienation, so some counsel will advise against raising the violence at all.

For example, a woman named Emma left her husband of 10 years after severe violence, because she was worried about the impact on her children. When she wanted to apply for a protection order, her children’s lawyer told her: “You can if you want, but it won’t look good for you,” and that she needed to stop being “emotional”. This was despite records documenting her ex-husband’s violence towards her, including those held by police, by Women’s Refuge, and by her doctor.

In another case, court documents detail how Melanie’s children spent their early years watching their father abuse their mother, and yet he was granted some contact. Now, they vomit every time they have to see him at a supervised centre. But when Melanie asked for an order that prevented contact completely, her lawyer warned her off, given she’d already been accused of alienation before.

Then there’s the story of Anna, whose ex-husband was convicted for violence but given shared custody. Each time the children refuse to see their father, Anna is accused of poisoning their minds against him, even though she says they are justifiably afraid.

“My fear is that the impact of this is to silence women raising abuse concerns,” says Auckland University emeritus professor of psychology, Fred Seymour, who worked in the Family Court for more than 30 years.

“It puts women in an impossible dilemma. If they claim violence or raise fears of sexual abuse they risk being accused of alienation, and if they don’t raise it they stand accused of neglect.”

Seymour says the court needs to do better to protect victims, to draw some balance to its thinking. He’s not alone: Women’s advocates have argued for years that there is no place for parental alienation in cases where violence is alleged.

And last year, the United Nations women’s rights committee said it needed to be “limited” within New Zealand custody disputes.

So why is it still in use?

‘The more you talk about it, the worse it gets’

Parental alienation theory was first popularised by child psychiatrist Richard Gardner in the 1980s, as “Parental Alienation Syndrome”. Gardner, who believed the modern approach to paedophilia was too punitive, argued most child sex abuse allegations were false, fabricated by vindictive mothers against fathers. His “cure” was to force the child away from the alienating parent (usually the mother) for months, in which time she could be helped over her anger and the child could rekindle a relationship with the rejected parent (usually the father).

This “syndrome” quickly found currency within the family law system, despite its dubious claims. Gardner became a sought-after witness, appearing at hundreds of trials. He wrote books and gave seminars. At the same time, however, other researchers were casting doubt on the theory. By the time Gardner died in 2003, the “scientific validity” of such a diagnosis was discredited. But though the term “syndrome” was dropped, the idea behind it lives on.

Professor Joan Meier, an international family law expert from the George Washington University Law School, describes alienation theory as so widespread that it “permeated” family court litigation - even when the term was not explicitly invoked.

Meier argues one of the reasons the concept is so popular is that it has a “kernel” of common sense at its core. “No-one should dispute that separating or divorcing parents sometimes encourage their children to choose sides against their ex-partner,” she says.

Court professionals interviewed by Stuff agree - there are cases where parents, both male and female, actively alienate the other parent from the child, sometimes with irretrievable effects.

But true cases of alienation - where children rejected a parent without a valid reason for doing so - are a rarity in divorcing families, studies show, perhaps around 4 per cent.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Deborah Mackenzie, from the Backbone Collective, says alienation is not a valid reason to dismiss abuse claims.

And it’s not true that mothers are routinely malicious or “hostile”. In fact, research has consistently found that most mothers, including those who have experienced domestic abuse, try to promote contact with their child’s father as long as it is safe.

Seymour says he believes alienation has become “too easy” to reach for because of the way it plays into harmful gender stereotypes.

“It appeals to a highly negative, politicised view of women especially,” he says. “In that way, it has direct parallels to the use of rape myths in sexual violence trials.”

Domestic violence experts say this is part of why alienation is so problematic. The courts are not immune from the values of the society they operate within, so professionals are subject to the same biases as the general population - many of which are damaging to women.

Additionally, family courts have repeatedly been found to lack understanding generally about family violence and its dynamics, and therefore struggle to identify what abuse looks like, if it has occurred in a relationship, and its impact on parenting ability.

With alienation in the mix, it adds one more hurdle for women to overcome before they are taken seriously.

“The more you talk about it, the worse it gets. I was told by the police, stop coming to us,” says Aroha, who believed her ex-partner was abusing her daughter after the four-year old began exhibiting volatile, sexualised behaviour, and coming home underweight, with bruises on her thighs. “They said if I come forward again, I could lose custody.”

In Aroha’s case, a police investigation into the abuse was unable to come to any conclusion, other than to acknowledge something “troubling” was happening for the child. Shared custody was restored by the court and a psychologist asked to prepare a report. Aroha says she has undergone multiple psychologist interviews.

“They’re trying to say my hypervigilance is causing her behaviour and her anxiety. I feel like they’re trying to say that there’s something wrong with me, or that I’m lying.”

Jemma Cheer/Stuff Women like Aroha end up with nowhere to turn, particularly if their children are too young to give evidence.

Studies show, however, that women do not routinely make up stories of domestic abuse, and neither do children. False allegations are extremely rare. Rather, court workers are too quick to assume they are making up the abuse, sometimes simply because the women don’t behave how you’d expect; or it's considered suspicious that child abuse allegations only arise at the point of contested custody.

“When women first come to court they’re often in quite a state because of trauma,” says Towns. “So women get labelled as negative and obstructive and more credit given to the abuser.”

But Towns says the majority of custody cases internationally are actually abuse cases - with some studies estimating more than 60 per cent involving some kind of violence.

“These cases get called ‘high conflict’ when it’s actually abuse,” Towns says. “People don’t understand that violence is so widespread.”

Ironically, even if women are believed when they make abuse allegations, that doesn’t necessarily prevent the violent party having contact with the children.

In 2014, researchers - led by Seymour - found fathers were frequently awarded custody, including overnight stays, even when there were domestic violence findings.

“That was surprising to us,” Seymour says. “But we didn’t have the details of all the cases so it was difficult to tell whether the decisions were unreasonable.

“I know judges consider the factors really carefully. On the other hand, I’m aware of cases that would surprise me that there were overnight visits.”

Slipping between the cracks

The Family Court’s focus on parent “contact” over safety is a growing point of contention for domestic violence advocates internationally, who believe it provides a perfect opportunity for alienation to flourish.

In the United States, Meier writes: “Family courts today are driven by an idealistic vision of a happy ending for divorcing families, in which shared parenting and maximum father involvement is the golden rule. Abuse allegations against fathers throw a wrench into the works and potentially defeat this overriding goal.”

In England and Wales, a recent literature review from the Ministry of Justice found multiple studies showed the “presumption of contact” had led to the marginalising of abuse, and a conflict with the focus of protecting children from harm.

“Survivors [are] slipping between the cracks between the two court systems – where a perpetrator of domestic abuse is seen as a violent criminal in the criminal courts, but a ‘good enough’ parent in the family courts.”

This tension is also present here. While New Zealand custody laws mandate that children must be safe, they also emphasise contact with both parents - and many advocates have argued that contact is often put first.

Critics say the court’s structure - which encourages negotiated settlements - places further pressure on parents to compromise, or be labelled obstructive.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The family law system has come in for consistent criticism, both in New Zealand and overseas.

The Family Court has persistently rejected that notion, arguing its focus is always on safety.

Acting Principal Family Court Judge, Judge Alan Goodwin, says just as in the criminal jurisdiction, it is not a judge’s role to be experts on any theory or science argued in court.

“We are not psychologists, and nor do we attempt to be. We listen to evidence and submissions from experts as well as the parties and make impartial decisions,” he says.

“These issues tend to arise in high conflict relationships, and seldom are the issues black or white. But I stress that every case is considered on its merits and all the evidence presented to a judge, often over many months and even years, usually with the input of independent experts while being mindful of guidance from the senior courts.”

Judgments make clear, however, that the evidence presented does not always align with the views of domestic violence experts. Many of the court’s experts - social workers, psychologists, lawyers - highlight contact as the most important factor in their reports.

One of New Zealand’s leading alienation experts, psychologist Sarah Calvert, says some studies showed that children who had been separated from a parent - even if there was good reason - felt the loss was extremely detrimental to them as they grew up.

“I think there is a very strong lobby in part of the domestic violence group, who see violence as a reason for a complete cessation of the child’s relationship with that parent,” she says. “I don't think any of us have a right to make that decision for a child.”

Calvert, a regular report writer for the Family Court, says while children should be heard, they are unable to see the future, or understand the impact of their decisions. “When you're seven you don’t know what it will be like to say ‘I never want to see my mum again’ and the effect of that. Most people don’t think that’s a good idea.”

Sometimes, refusing to see a parent is a child’s way out of conflict, she says. “No matter what parents say ... there’s a pressure to take sides. The more conflict goes on, the more kids go: I’m over this, I’ll peg my colours to mum or I’ll peg my colours to dad, because it’s just too hard.”

Stuff-co-nz Calvert says in the cases she sees, children simply want the litigation to stop.

She says alienating behaviours by parents, and what she calls “resist-refusal dynamics” from children, are extremely complex and sometimes linked to anxieties around separation.

“Particularly with mums, they haven’t thought through that they aren’t going to see their children for a significant period of time … it’s [hard] to be giving up some of that to a person you don’t like, you might be frightened of, you think is a complete turkey.”

That could lead to “gatekeeping”, Calvert says. Many parents in the court also have trauma histories, which causes them to see events through a particular lens, and to be very protective.

She says she rarely sees egregious cases of violence in the Family Court, certainly not at the level that agencies like Oranga Tamariki deal with, including cases where children are killed. But she has seen parents before the court tell their children “gobsmacking” things, such that their mother wanted to abort them or their father impoverished them.

“People feel they are fighting for something - but they have very little filter. No filter that my child is going to be a 25-year-old man trying to work out how to have a relationship with a woman and all I’ve told him is that men are b....... and his father is awful and nothing good came out of him,” Calvert says.

“That’s what the Family Court has to deal with. Is this child’s resist-refusal caused by dad’s violence in the moderate range? Or is it caused by mum talking about him?”

Think of the children

What is the answer to the alienation question? By now, most experts agree alienation should not apply to children in abuse cases. At the least, they say it should be differentiated from “realistic estrangement”, the term for when a child’s rejection to see a parent is justified.

Despite that, it is difficult to see this change being made quickly in New Zealand. One of the main problems in the Family Court debate - of which alienation is only a small part - is that it is deeply ideological.

“People take strong positions on either side,” Seymour says. “With a lack of evidence, opinion prevails.”

Accessing Family Court decisions is hugely difficult, which contributes to that evidence gap. For his empirical study, Seymour had to get special permission from the chief judge. Even the Family Violence Death Review Committee is unable to access judgments, meaning the links between custody cases and the murder of women and children is, largely, unknown.

But one proposed way to limit the impact of alienation claims is to improve the way the court treats children. There are moves under way to “centre” children in the court, with planned updates to legislation on how lawyers are appointed in custody cases, for example.

In the current system, children are expected to express their views via their own lawyer, called a Lawyer for Child, but the lawyer is also expected to assess the validity of their views - meaning they can easily be dismissed.

For example, in one judgment involving an “intelligent and articulate” 12-year-old boy who didn’t want to see his father, the judge on appeal decided he was making things up.

“Plainly, in the present case where [the boy] exhibits such intense levels of antipathy towards his father, falsely alleges assault and holds his father singularly responsible for the difficulties he faces in life, the vehemence of his opposition must be placed in context. In the circumstances I attribute relatively little weight to his opposition.”

The boy was sent to boarding school, against his wishes. His lawyer had not opposed the move.

123RF In the most-protracted cases, the courts will make children wards of the state, limiting either parent’s influence.

Family lawyer Simon Jefferson QC says he believes the way children are represented needs a re-think. He is increasingly uncomfortable with the part-social worker, part-lawyer role legal professionals are supposed to fill - particularly where they are expected to decide how much weight to give a child’s opinion.

“Imagine if you said that about any other client? ‘Here’s what he thinks, but here’s why you shouldn’t listen to him,’” Jefferson says.

“I’ve been doing it many years, I’m experienced. But would I expect to establish a rapport with every child I am randomly appointed to? No. Even in my wildest dreams I wonder if I have the skill set that is properly called for to represent children in the legal process.”

Better training in family violence dynamics for legal practitioners would also help, many of the advocates believe. Experts embedded in the courts could provide better analysis, they say. And faster, earlier decision-making about the facts in a case needs to become routine.

To help with that, Women’s Refuge says there needs to be a mandated approach to what information must be before the court.

As it stands, the Care of Children Act only requires that protection orders are considered in custody cases. But Refuge says that information held by police or violence services should have to be looked at as well.

In a submission on the ‘supporting children in court bill’, Refuge gave an example of a client who had a baby with her ex-partner. The woman had reported more than 12 breaches of a protection order. But none were prosecuted, therefore none were used to inform the court’s custody decision.

“Despite his violence towards her involving threats to kill, strangulation, threats to kidnap the child ... he was permitted regular unsupervised access with the infant.”

Despite the UN recommendations, there is currently no formal government process to review the use of alienation. However, the new minister for the prevention of sexual and family violence, Marama Davidson, says the issue concerns her.

“Even the term itself relies on an assumption that people are wanting to cease contact with someone and are talking about violence purely to cease contact with someone, as opposed to keeping their children safe,” she says. “That’s a dangerous narrative. It’s not a term that needed to be weaponised against women or any parent trying to keep their children safe.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Minister for the Prevention of Sexual and Family Violence, Marama Davidson, is herself a survivor of abuse.

Davidson says it is her job to improve the overall system dealing with family violence, and the court is part of that. She says she is unable to “muddy” the lines in the judicial space, but will be bringing the issue to the attention of her colleagues, including justice minister Kris Faafoi.

Homecoming

After nearly a month in the youth justice facility, the High Court allowed James’ appeal, and he was allowed to go home. Suggestions of intensive overseas counselling to “deprogramme” him were rejected, although the court ordered he receives counselling on his return to New Zealand.

The appeal was allowed on the basis there had been no updated psychological report when the initial warrant was made, and the judge couldn’t have known how much the ruling would impact James.

The court did not resile from its allegations of alienation against his mother. It did not address James’ allegations that his father had belittled him as a child. But, it noted, it was a complex case. There were multiple reasons why James had rejected his father, separate from the behaviour of his mother.

When asked for his views, James told the judge he loves his mother and completely rejects the accusation that she is in any way abusive. He is now happy to be back at home and is focused on his studies.

*All of the names of parties before the Family Court in this story are pseudonyms, to prevent identification of vulnerable people, as required by law.