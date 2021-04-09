'I wish I could give him my leg' says driver who hit teenager after falling asleep at the wheel

Seth Nooapii Bijian Taylor is a good person who has learned from what happened, the mother of the boy he hit says. He’s pictured with his partner after he was sentenced at Hamilton District Court on Friday.

A man who fell asleep driving a work van and hit a teenage boy collecting the mail took the wheel because he was worried about a drowsy colleague.

“I wish I could give him my leg,” Seth Nooapii Bijian Taylor said outside Hamilton District Court after he was convicted of careless driving on Friday. “I wish this never happened.”

The lower right leg of Kyden Lovegrove, 14, was almost severed in the crash in Gordonton, north of Hamilton, in December 2020.

Yet he and Taylor, 21, shook hands after Taylor’s sentencing.

Kyden's mother, Jade Lovegrove, told Taylor there were no hard feelings, and Taylor said he’d like to watch a cricket game when Kyden can play again.

Kyden smiled, and his mother told Taylor they'd love that.

“I think he’s a good person,” she said. “He knows he did wrong and he's learned from it. I think that's a big thing.”

Taylor has a brother about the same age as Kyden, he said outside court. “I couldn't stand the thought of this happening to him.”

DOMINICO ZAPATA/SSTUFF Kyden Lovegrove, 14, was hit by a van on Gordonton Rd as he was walking along reading a letter.

The crash happened as Taylor and a more senior colleague headed back to Hamilton after a hot summer morning installing ceiling insulation in Thames.

Taylor didn’t realise how tired he was when he took the wheel of the Smart Energy Limited van, defence counsel Rob Quin said at a March hearing.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Kyden Lovegrove’s leg was almost severed in the crash, but he and Taylor had a good conversation and shook hands after the sentencing.

The van was passing through Gordonton about 1.30pm on December 14, 2020, as Kyden was wandering back to the car after collecting mail for his grandfather.

Taylor fell asleep while travelling about 100kmh, hitting Kyden and several road signs, court documents say.

That woke Taylor, who saw the damaged van windscreen. He stopped the van and ran back to the crash scene.

“It's the worst confluence of circumstances to come together at any one time,” Community Magistrate Ngaire Mascelle said when she delivered her sentence on Friday.

“Everybody - you, your associate, and your company itself – bears a little bit of responsibility for what took place on that day.”

LOVEGROVE FAMILY/Supplied Medical staffers thought Kyden Lovegrove, 14, might lose his leg. He’s pictured in the high observation area in Waikato Hospital's paediatrics ward.

Taylor was on a learner licence, and his sleeping colleague wasn’t supervising him, Mascelle said.

She convicted him of careless driving and disqualified him from driving for six months.

His employer, Smart Energy, will pay $10,000 in reparation to Kyden.

The company is an InZone Industries Limited brand, and chief executive Aaron Beckman told Stuff it had pulled forward planned driver hazard management training, which covers factors such as long distances, heat, and tiredness.

He acknowledged the distress caused to the Lovegrove family.

WorkSafe is also investigating the crash, and Smart Energy is assisting.

Taylor has no other convictions, Quin said at a March hearing.

He went to the hospital after the crash to ask about Kyden, trying to do the right thing, Quin said.

But he couldn’t pay large sums of reparation himself.

Kyden had seven surgeries and "more pain and discomfort than anyone should", Jade Lovegrove said in a victim impact statement she read in March.

Google The crash happened on the corner of Gordonton and Boyd Roads, Gordonton - on the northern edge of Hamilton – in December 2020.

He kept wondering why the driver didn’t pull over to rest, she said.

The outdoorsy boy spent summer in a hospital bed, missing friends and his beloved cricket, Lovegrove said.

He had flashbacks and nightmares, including one about his own funeral, but the accident will not define him.

Kyden was recently overjoyed to walk unaided across the lounge, Jade Lovegrove said after the sentencing.

While a surgeon has said he probably won’t be able to play cricket at the end of the year, he’s hoping to at least train before summer ends.