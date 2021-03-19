Woman whose finger was cut off now in prison with one of her attackers

Pamela Saili Kalepo, on trial at the High Court in Wellington, was charged after a woman was kidnapped and had her finger cut off in March 2019. (File photo)

The victim of a days-long ordeal in which her finger was cut off is now in the same prison as one of her attackers, a court has been told.

Pamela Saili Kalepo​, 38, was sentenced at the High Court in Wellington on Friday to three years and seven months’ jail on charges of kidnapping and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a shorter concurrent term for assault.

The victim’s name was suppressed but Kalepo’s lawyer, Mike Antunovic​, said he was told the two women were both now in the same prison and had smiled and waved to each other, separated by a glass partition in a corridor.

They were not allowed to meet otherwise and the two letters of apology that Kalepo had written have so far gone undelivered, he said.

Kalepo had punched the woman in the face and at least made it look like she was trying to cut off the woman’s finger while a group watched at Waitaha Cove on Wellington’s south coast, but the victim’s account of whether it was a serious attempt or not, had changed.

Justice Karen Clark​ said she sentenced Kalepo on the basis that she had tried to make it look like an attempt and there was no pain inflicted.

But then the victim was knocked unconscious and Kalepo’s husband, Willie Brandon Lance Malua Bentley​, 32, removed the woman’s index finger.

He was sentenced in September to six years and nine months’ jail, taking into account his guilty plea, and other factors, on charges of kidnapping and wounding.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Willie Brandon Lance Malua Bentley pleaded guilty to cutting off a woman's finger as part of a five day kidnapping ordeal in Wellington in March 2019.

Kalepo had lived in Auckland with her three children but was in Wellington late on March 13, 2019, when the victim was coerced from a Cuba St hotel into a car with Malua Bentley and others.

The victim was said to have an old drug debt, and Kalepo blamed her for some property being stolen but Kalepo did not join the group until the victim had already been assaulted, held for a period and taken to the coast.

The victim said she did not know what happened to her finger. She was held until March 18, 2019, without medical care. Rags were wrapped around her hand but the blood still soaked the floor at one of the places she was held.

The police investigation turned up a photograph taken of the victim hunched on the floor, Malua Bentley and another man seated on a sofa, and a shotgun lying on a table.

She escaped as her captors slept.

The judge said Kalepo had denied being involved when she was on trial for wounding and kidnapping, but since then she had admitted taking part. She had pleaded guilty to the assault.

She had also tried to help the victim, giving her food, drink, and clothes, and helping her shower.

Kalepo now said what happened to the victim haunted her and that the woman did not deserve the pain and suffering she was put through.

Kalepo had been raised in a loving, caring, faith-based family but Malua Bentley had introduced her to methamphetamine, the judge said.

She had come to Wellington from Auckland in an attempt to save her marriage.

The judge gave her credit for remorse that emphasised the victim and not herself. Kalepo also got credit for not having any previous convictions, although prosecutor Sally Carter​ said Kalepo admitted being involved in drug dealing with her husband.

Antunovic said it was sad for the couple’s three sons that both their parents were in jail.