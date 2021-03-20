Bottles thrown at police, vehicle damaged in Hawke's Bay escapade

A police incident has unfolded across Hawke's Bay including a burglary, bottles being thrown at police and a patrol car being damaged. (File photo)

Two people have been arrested after a burglary in northern Hawke’s Bay and bottles being thrown out of a car towards police.

On Saturday, police said the arrests came after a series of incidents which started in Kotemaori about 10am, after a report of a burglary at a rural property on State Highway 2.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

The offenders left the scene in a vehicle, which had allegedly been stolen from the address, police said.

READ MORE:

* Police seeking information into brawl that left five injured in Hawke's Bay

* Possible historical Covid-19 case from Hawke's Bay discovered in Japan

* One dead after workplace incident near Hastings



Police spotted the vehicle on State Highway 2 near Tutira, south of Kotemaori, about 11am and continued to observe it from a distance.

An attempt was made to stop the vehicle using tyre spikes near Whirinaki, just north of Napier.

The vehicle continued south towards Napier, during which time the occupants allegedly threw a number of glass bottles of out the vehicle towards police.

Police successfully deployed spikes near Napier, and the vehicle was ultimately stopped on Prebensen Dr about 11.35am.

A woman and a man were taken into custody and police were currently speaking to them in relation to the burglary and “a number of other matters”, police said.

A police vehicle was damaged by the offending vehicle as it was stopped, however no one was injured during the incident.

Police have deployed a number of staff to the scene, including crash investigators.

Prebensen Dr was briefly closed to the public, but has since reopened.

Work has been undertaken along SH2 to Prebensen Dr to clear the road of glass and debris.