Police officer stabbed in car while attending family harm incident in Canterbury

Police on the scene at Harewood Rd, Oxford, where an officer was stabbed while attending a family harm incident.

A police officer has been stabbed in the arm while attending a family harm incident in North Canterbury.

It's understood a teenage boy is now in custody.

Police were initially called to Harewood Rd in Oxford, a 40-minute drive from Christchurch, shortly after 4:30pm, to reports of a male damaging property.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said police tried to speak to the male to deescalate the situation.

“The male has then brandished a knife at the officer,” said Price.

The officer then withdrew and waited for backup.

“When backup arrived the alleged offender approached the officers while they were still in the vehicle and one officer has been attacked through an open window,” said Price.

“The officer has raised their arm to protect themselves and has received lacerations to their arm.”

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Police attend the scene of a stabbing on Harewood Rd, in Oxford, near Christchurch.

Price said staff provided immediate first aid, and the officer was transported to hospital in a stable condition with moderate injuries.

The alleged offender was taken into custody at the scene.

Police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the stabbing.

Neighbours told Stuff a family lived at the address with their teenage son.

A woman who lived nearby said the first she knew of the incident was shortly before 6pm when she saw flashing lights through the windows.

“I thought that was bizarre, so I came outside and had a look.”

She saw several police cars with a man lying on the ground for “quite some time”.

“They eventually picked him up, they had him handcuffed and took him away.”

The whole incident was “very unusual,” she said.

The woman did not want to be named.

Price said police took the incident very seriously.

“The safety of staff is our priority, there is always a risk in policing but an assault on an officer protecting their community is an assault on the fabric of our community," he said.

“Senior police and colleagues will be supporting the injured officer and his family.”

A scene examination is continuing at the address.