Police officer faces surgery after being stabbed during call to family harm incident

Police on the scene at Harewood Rd, Oxford, where an officer was stabbed while attending a family harm incident.

A police officer is to have surgery after being stabbed in the arm during a callout in rural Canterbury.

Officers were called to Harewood Rd in Oxford shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday after reports that a male had been damaging property.

Police initially tried to speak with the person, understood to be a teenager, to de-escalate the situation, Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said, but when he brandished a knife they withdrew and waited for backup.

But when it arrived the alleged offender approached officers in their vehicle and one was attacked through an open window, receiving a cut arm as he tried to defend himself.

“The officer has raised their arm to protect themselves and has received lacerations to their arm.”

The injured officer was taken to hospital and later discharged, but was due to have surgery on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.

The alleged offender remains in custody and will face a number of charges, which are yet to be laid, she added.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Police attend the scene of a stabbing on Harewood Rd, in Oxford, near Christchurch.

On Saturday, neighbours told Stuff a family with their teenage son lived at the address where the attack happened.

A woman who lived nearby said the first she knew of the incident was shortly before 6pm when she saw flashing lights through the windows.

“I thought that was bizarre, so I came outside and had a look.”

She saw several police cars with a man lying on the ground for “quite some time”.

“They eventually picked him up, they had him handcuffed and took him away.”

The whole incident was “very unusual,” said the woman, who did not want to be named.

Price said police took the incident very seriously.

“The safety of staff is our priority. There is always a risk in policing but an assault on an officer protecting their community is an assault on the fabric of our community,” he said.

“Senior police and colleagues will be supporting the injured officer and his family.”

A scene examination is continuing at the address.