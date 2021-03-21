Teenager charged after allegedly stabbing police officer during call to family harm incident

Police on the scene at Harewood Rd, Oxford, where an officer was stabbed while attending a family harm incident.

A teenager has been charged after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the arm during a callout in rural Canterbury.

Officers were called to Harewood Rd in Oxford shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday after reports that a male had been damaging property.

Police initially tried to speak with the person to de-escalate the situation, Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said, but when he brandished a knife they withdrew and waited for backup.

When it arrived the alleged offender approached officers in their vehicle and one was attacked through an open window, receiving a cut arm as he tried to defend himself.

“The officer has raised their arm to protect themselves and has received lacerations to their arm.”

Price said a 17-year-old male was in police custody and will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on Monday.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and two charges of threatening to kill.

Price said the officer was discharged from Christchurch Hospital on Saturday night and will undergo surgery on Monday.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Police attend the scene of a stabbing on Harewood Rd, in Oxford, near Christchurch.

Data released to Stuff under the Official Information Act shows the increasing risk police officers are facing.

In Canterbury, the number of charges laid against people for assaulting a police officer have been on an upward trend since 2016, when there were 118 charges.

In 2020, 157 such charges were laid.

New Zealand Police Association president Chris Cahill said the association was concerned about the increasing violence police officers were facing.

Saturday’s incident highlighted the risks that relatively routine police jobs can pose, he said.

Cahill thought the figures released to Stuff hid the most serious assault charges, because those would not necessarily mention a police officer in the charge.

“The statistics you see are only part of the story,” he said.

“The best safety methods for officers are always to be able to assess what they're going into, and to respond carefully,” Cahill said.

On Saturday, neighbours told Stuff a family with their teenage son lived at the address where the attack happened.

A woman who lived nearby said the first she knew of the incident was shortly before 6pm when she saw flashing lights through the windows.

“I thought that was bizarre, so I came outside and had a look.”

She saw several police cars with a man lying on the ground for “quite some time”.

“They eventually picked him up, they had him handcuffed and took him away.”

The whole incident was “very unusual,” said the woman, who did not want to be named.

Price said police took the incident very seriously.

“The safety of staff is our priority. There is always a risk in policing but an assault on an officer protecting their community is an assault on the fabric of our community,” he said.

“Senior police and colleagues will be supporting the injured officer and his family.”