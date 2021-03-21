Police appeal for help to find wanted man Aren Curtis

Western Bay of Plenty Police are still hunting for a man alleged to have fired at officers on Friday.

Aren Curtis, 31 is wanted by police on warrants to arrest for failing to appear in court.

He is also wanted in relation to an incident in Mount Maunganui on Friday, March 19, in which he is alleged to have discharged a firearm in the direction of police officers, while he was being chased.

Police have carried out a number of enquiries to find Curtis and want to hear from anyone who has any information which can help locate him.

Police said he should not be approached, but if seen, or if people know where he might be, contact police on 105, quoting event number P045870211.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.