Man arrested after alleged assault involving knife in North Canterbury

A man has been arrested after an alleged assault involving a knife in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the incident at a property on Davis Rd in Cust about 3.30pm on Sunday.

Police were called to an altercation involving three people known to each other, a police spokeswoman said.

Early reports suggested a knife was involved in the alleged assault and a person suffered minor injuries, she said.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in relation to the alleged assault. He was set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday, likely facing charges for assaults with a weapon, wilful damage and threatening to kill, the spokeswoman said.

St John were notified but did not attend the alleged assault given the person suffered minor injuries.

The incident comes after a teenager was charged after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the arm during a callout in rural Canterbury.

Officers were called to Harewood Rd in Oxford shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday after reports that a male had been damaging property.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Police attend the scene of the stabbing on Harewood Rd, in Oxford on Saturday afternoon.

Police initially tried to speak with the person to de-escalate the situation, Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said, but when he brandished a knife, they withdrew and waited for backup.

When it arrived the alleged offender approached officers in their vehicle and one was attacked through an open window, receiving a cut arm as he tried to defend himself.

The 17-year-old male was in police custody, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and two charges of threatening to kill. He will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on Monday.

Price said the officer was discharged from Christchurch Hospital on Saturday night and will undergo surgery on Monday.